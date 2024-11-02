North Texans to decide Tuesday on 10 races for U.S. House of Representatives

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Texans headed to the polls for the Nov. 5 election will be asked to vote on members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. House has 435 members. Each state has a proportionate number of representatives determined by the state's population. California has the largest delegation, with 52 members. Texas has 38 members in the House, each representing districts 1-38. Each seat is up for election every two years.

Among the House members representing states are delegates representing the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marinara Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as a resident commissioner representing Puerto Rico.

Below are the 10 districts covering North Texas. Results for those races will be available after polls close on Tuesday. Race results for all 38 Texas congressional races will be available here after polls close on Tuesday.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Texas 3rd Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Collin and Hunt counties. Incumbent Republican Rep. Keith Self was first elected in November 2022 after defeating Democratic challenger Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian Christopher Claytor. Self, a former Collin County judge, won the March 2022 primary after sitting House member Rep. Van Taylor ended his reelection campaign after admitting to having an affair. On Nov. 5, Self is again facing Srivastava for the District 3 seat. In 2020, Self defeated Srivastava by about 24 percentage points.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 4

Texas 4th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of nine North Texas counties, including Bowie, Collin, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, and Lamar counties. Incumbent Republican Pat Fallon is running against Democratic challenger Simon Cardell. Fallon is seeking a third term, having served the 4th District since 2021. Before that, he served in the Texas Legislature for eight years as a member of the Senate (2019-2021) and House (2013-2019). On his website, Cardell, 25, said he grew up in Plano as a Republican but decided to run as a Democrat after an internship on Capitol Hill and a door-knocking campaign in Iowa. In 2022, Fallon won the district easily with 67% of the vote.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5

Texas 5th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Dallas, Henderson, Kaufman, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. Incumbent Republican Lance Gooden is running against Democratic challenger Ruth Torres for control of the district. Gooden is seeking a fourth term, having served the 5th District since 2019. Before that, Gooden served in the Texas House of Representatives for one term, from 2017-2019. In 2022, Gooden won the district with 64% of the vote. On her website, Torres lists her occupation as a human resources consultant and former business professor. Among her volunteer work, she said she proposed legislation to stop street racing after the death of an 8-year-old girl and worked with a Dallas ISD Trustee to recover millions in misappropriated funds that are now being used to build a high school in Seagoville.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

Texas 6th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Anderson, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Hill, Johnson, Navarro and Tarrant counties. Republican Rep. Jake Ellzey is hoping for a second full term in Congress representing the 6th District. Ellzey won a special election in July 2021 to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Ron Wright, who died after contracting COVID-19. Elley won reelection in 2022. Before joining the U.S. Congress, Ellzey was a Texas House of Representatives member for just seven months, representing the 10th District before running for Wright's seat. Ellzey is running against Democrat John Love, who spent seven years on the Midland City Council and was named Mayor Pro Tem twice. In 2022, Ellzey was unopposed.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 12

Texas 12th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Parker and Tarrant counties. In November 2023, longtime District 12 Rep. Kay Granger announced she would not run for a 15th term in the House. Hoping to fill her seat at Republican Craig Goldman and Democrat Trey Hunt. Goldman has been a Texas House of Representatives member since 2013, representing Tarrant County in District 97. According to his website, Hunt has a masters in criminal justice from TCU and begins work on a Ph.D this fall with Texas A&M Commerce. He is currently employed as a case worker for a mental health agency in Tarrant County.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 24

Texas 24th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. Republican Beth Van Duyne is running for her third term representing District 24. The former Irving mayor was first elected to Congress in 2019 and was reelected in 2021. She's challenged by Democrat Sam Eppler in the race, who, according to his website, has a master's in education from SMU and worked as a teacher before becoming the youngest principal in the Dallas ISD. In 2022, Van Duyne won reelection in District 24 with 60% of the vote over challenger Jan McDowell.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 26

Texas 26th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Cooke, Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties. In November 2023, another longtime North Texas Congressman announced his retirement. Rep. Michael Burgess, who will turn 74 before Christmas, said that he would not be seeking a 12th term due to his age. "You don't want to wait until it's so painfully obvious that this guy's too old to serve," said Burgess, "You would hope someone's family members would do some reality testing." District 26 has been under Republican control since Dick Armey was first elected in 1985. Armey retired in 2002 after nine terms and Burgess held it for the next 22 years. Republican Brandon Gill, Democrat Ernest Lineberger III and Libertarian Phil Gray hope to fill the seat. According to campaign websites, Gill is a former investment banker turned conservative news publisher with endorsements from former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lineberger is a Navy veteran and longtime Texas Instruments employee with a "deep understanding of technology, innovation" and Gray has made the focus of his campaign the importance of paying down the national debt.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 30

Texas 30th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. Outspoken Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is seeking a second term representing District 30. Crockett was the heir apparent after Eddie Bernice Johnson announced her retirement in November 2021 and endorsed the lawyer ahead of the March 2022 primary. Before Crockett's tenure, EBJ was the district's only representative since it was established in 1993. Crockett won her first election in November 2022 with 75% of the vote over challengers James Rogers (R), Zachariah Manning (I) and Phil Gray (L). This cycle, Crockett is facing Libertarian Jrmar Jefferson, who has launched several unsuccessful campaigns for elected office, running in mayoral races in Sacramento and Dallas and for the U.S. House in Texas and California.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 31

Texas 31st Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Hamilton and Williamson counties. Republican John Carter has been the only representative Dist. 31 has ever known, holding on to the district for 11 terms since it was established in 2003. In 2022, he ran unopposed, but in 2024, he has a challenger in Democrat Stuart Whitlow. According to his website, Whitlow is an attorney who has worked to provide free legal services to thousands of Texans.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 32

Texas 32nd Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties. After three terms in Dist. 32, Rep. Colin Allred is retiring to run for U.S. Senate. Allred flipped the district in 2018, beating longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions. Running to fill Allred's shoes is Democrat Julie Johnson, who is currently a member of the Texas House. Johnson flipped Texas's 115th District when she beat Republican Matt Rinaldi in 2018. In the Congressional race, Johnson is facing two challengers, Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale. According to campaign websites, Day is a former precinct chair, election judge, and member of the Arlington City Council, while Hale unsuccessfully ran for U.S. House District 5 in 2020 and 2022.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 33

Texas 33rd Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives covers parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties. Democrat Marc Veasey, the only person to ever represent District 33, is seeking a seventh term this November. Veasey was first elected when the district was established in 2012. Veasey is facing a familiar challenger in Patrick Gillespie. Veasey beat Gillespie in 2022, receiving 72% of the vote to Gillespie's 26%. Libertarian Ken Ashby received 2%. In 2024, it's just Veasey and Gillespie facing off against each other.