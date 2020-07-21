NBC 5 Forecast: Hot This Weekend, Relief Next Week
-
Hot Weekend Ahead For North TexasIt’s going to be a hot weekend across North Texas with high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Afternoon heat index values will range from 104 to 108 degrees each afternoon. Because of t...
-
Why Vehicles Stay Hot in High Temperatures
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell explains how and why vehicles get so hot and the dangers of those high temperatures.
-
Weather Quiz: Lightning
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell asks: Lightning that can be seen way off in the distance, but cannot be heard is known as what?
-
Weather Quiz: Types of Microburst
NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell asks: Which of the following is NOT a type of microburst?