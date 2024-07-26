2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch NBC 5 News during the Paris Olympics

Stream newscasts preempted by the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth News streaming channel

Coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will preempt several newscasts on NBC 5's broadcast channel, but you still have a way to stream the news.

The preempted newscasts include NBC 5 News at 11 a.m., NBC 5 News at 4 p.m. and some editions of our weekend morning newscasts from July 27th to August 11th.

Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

You can still watch those newscasts live in the player at the top of this article or on the NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News streaming channel.

Here are the times you can see streaming news:

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. — Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. — Monday - Friday
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. — Saturday & Sunday

To find the channel, search for 'NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News' on any of the following platforms: Roku, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Fire TV, Google TV, Freevee, TCL, and Local Now.

The 24/7 channel gives viewers live access to all of our NBC 5 newscasts, along with encore editions, live breaking news and other special content.  

