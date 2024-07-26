Coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will preempt several newscasts on NBC 5's broadcast channel, but you still have a way to stream the news.

The preempted newscasts include NBC 5 News at 11 a.m., NBC 5 News at 4 p.m. and some editions of our weekend morning newscasts from July 27th to August 11th.

You can still watch those newscasts live in the player at the top of this article or on the NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News streaming channel.

Here are the times you can see streaming news:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. — Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. — Monday - Friday

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. — Saturday & Sunday

To find the channel, search for 'NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News' on any of the following platforms: Roku, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Fire TV, Google TV, Freevee, TCL, and Local Now.

The 24/7 channel gives viewers live access to all of our NBC 5 newscasts, along with encore editions, live breaking news and other special content.