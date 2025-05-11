The Killeen community is mourning the loss of Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III, who was killed in a car accident on Mother's Day.

Killeen officials say that Taylor was leaving an Austin hospital after welcoming his fifth child when the crash happened early Sunday morning. He was on his way to pick up his other kids when his vehicle was struck from behind.

"Captain Taylor was known for his dedication, leadership, and countless deployments with Texas A&M Task Force 1 and TIFMAS. He will be remembered not only for his service, but for the impact he made on those around him," the City of Killeen said in a social media post.

Taylor was a highly respected member of the department, serving since 2014 and most recently assigned to the Training Division, officials said.

The Killeen Police Department and Texas A&M Task Force 1 also issued statements of support to social media.

"Mark was a leader and boat operator on TX-TF1 and assisted Texans in harms way on many occasions," the task force said.

Officials are asking for privacy as his family and the fire department grieve their loss.