Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old and 11-month-old outside of Austin

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a 15-year-old from Pflugerville, Texas, a city located north of Austin.

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Daela Diaz and 11-month old Christoher Roman. The two have been missing since 8 p.m. on Friday and were last seen around the 17600 Block of Cipremont Lane.

Diaz was last seen wearing a black dress and black and white Jordan brand tennis shoes. She is described as 5'4", 160 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the alert.

Law enforcement officials believe Diaz is in grave or immediate danger.

Officials ask for anyone with information to call 911.

