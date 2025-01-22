NBC 5 is expanding its weekday morning show, adding a new half-hour at 7 a.m. on our streaming channel, app and website beginning Jan. 27, 2025.

The new half-hour will feature live weather, traffic and news updates focused on local headlines and the latest breaking information North Texans need to get their mornings started.



In addition, NBC 5 will continue to produce live 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. streaming-only newscasts.

HOW TO WATCH NBC 5 AT 7 A.M.

Watch NBC 5 TODAY at 7 a.m. on weekdays exclusively on the "NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel.



The channel is available for viewing on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, and Freevee. Just search ‘NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News’ in the platform of your choice.



You can also stream the channel on our website (above and here) or download our NBC DFW mobile app from the app store.



We have more information on how to find the channel here.

WHAT IS THE ‘NBC 5 DALLAS FORT WORTH NEWS’ STREAMING CHANNEL?

The NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News channel is a 24/7 feed of nonstop local news and weather.



It features all of NBC 5’s regularly scheduled live newscasts, encore airings, breaking news events, weather coverage, award-winning investigative journalism, plus live special reports from the NBC 5 News team and NBC News.