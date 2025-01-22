North Texas

Watch NBC 5's live, streaming 7 a.m. news for North Texas

Watch an extended edition of NBC 5 Today on the NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth streaming channel starting January 27, 2025

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 is expanding its weekday morning show, adding a new half-hour at 7 a.m. on our streaming channel, app and website beginning Jan. 27, 2025.

The new half-hour will feature live weather, traffic and news updates focused on local headlines and the latest breaking information North Texans need to get their mornings started.

In addition, NBC 5 will continue to produce live 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. streaming-only newscasts.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

HOW TO WATCH NBC 5 AT 7 A.M.

Watch NBC 5 TODAY at 7 a.m. on weekdays exclusively on the "NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel.

The channel is available for viewing on Roku TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, and Freevee. Just search ‘NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News’ in the platform of your choice.

You can also stream the channel on our website (above and here) or download our NBC DFW mobile app from the app store.

We have more information on how to find the channel here.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

WHAT IS THE ‘NBC 5 DALLAS FORT WORTH NEWS’ STREAMING CHANNEL?

The NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth News channel is a 24/7 feed of nonstop local news and weather.

It features all of NBC 5’s regularly scheduled live newscasts, encore airings, breaking news events, weather coverage, award-winning investigative journalism, plus live special reports from the NBC 5 News team and NBC News.

news Aug 20, 2024

How to watch NBC DFW news live for free anytime, on any device

weather Oct 15, 2024

Redesign alert! NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth app has new customizable weather section

This article tagged under:

North Texas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us