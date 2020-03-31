coronavirus 5 hours ago

Family Says Goodbye Via FaceTime as Dallas Grandfather Dies of Coronavirus

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Patients From Counties With No ICU Could Stress DFW-Area Hospitals

rainfall 15 hours ago

March 2020 is 2nd Wettest on Record

Economy 21 hours ago

Asian Stocks Fall on Lagging Worries About Virus, Recession

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Mother Waits for Answers About Son Inside State Supported Living Center

coronavirus 4 hours ago

For Class of 2020, ‘Everything Is Up in the Air’

coronavirus 5 hours ago

North Texas USPS Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

United States 1 hour ago

Census Day Arrives With US Almost Paralyzed by Coronavirus

stimulus checks 17 hours ago

IRS Explains the Stimulus Checks: What You Need to Know

United States 23 hours ago

Global Coronavirus Updates: World Infections Top 800K; US Toll Eclipses Official China Count

Chris Cuomo 14 hours ago

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

earthquake 6 hours ago

‘I Heard the Roar’: Big Earthquake Hits Idaho

Economy 13 hours ago

US Gas Prices Are Below $2 Per Gallon on Average for First Time in Four Years

interactive Mar 27

Interactive: How the Coronavirus Has Changed Our Lives

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 5 hours ago

DART Police Officer & Bus Driver Test Positive for Coronavirus

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Keller ISD Moves to Pass/Fail Grading Due Because of Pandemic

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Medical Students Help Health Care Workers Through PPE Donations, Virtual Blood Drive

coronavirus 8 hours ago

‘Take-Out Tuesdays’ Aims to Aid Struggling Restaurants

coronavirus 8 hours ago

The Race to Save Lives From Coronavirus, Doctors Turn to Plasma

COVID-19 Mar 26

COVID-19: How You Can Help

COVID-19 Mar 26

COVID-19: Do You Need Help?

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Texas Health and Human Services Launches COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line

coronavirus Mar 31

Texas Begins Patrols Near Louisiana, But Enforcement Unclear

coronavirus Mar 31

McConaughey Says Stay Home Now, Great Things May Lie Ahead

coronavirus Mar 30

Abbott’s Executive Order Blocks Release of Violent Inmates on No-Cost Bonds

Andrew Jack 2 hours ago

‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Dies of Coronavirus at 76

Nipsey Hussle 3 hours ago

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle on One-Year Anniversary of His Murder

Larry David 7 hours ago

Larry David Coronavirus PSA: Stay Home, Watch TV and Stop ‘Hurting Old People Like Me’

Law & Order: SVU 10 hours ago

Meloni Returning to ‘Law & Order’ Fold With New Series as Elliot Stabler: Report

coronavirus 12 hours ago

‘It Is Brutal’: Hollywood’s Rank-and-file on the Pandemic

NBA 9 hours ago

MacMahon: ‘Can’t Imagine’ NBA Will Play All 15 Games Remaining in Regular-Season

Tarleton State University 12 hours ago

Gillispie Named Head Basketball Coach at Tarleton State University

Dallas Cowboys Mar 31

Newy: Cowboys Need to Focus on Defense With 17th Overall Pick

coronavirus Mar 26

Dallas ISD Approves Hotspot Purchase For Students In Grades 6 – 12

coronavirus Mar 25

Cedar Hill Teacher Creates Grab & Go Physical Education Lessons

Arlington Mar 30

Siblings Share Message of Love

Mesquite ISD Mar 27

Mesquite High School Students Send Encouragement to Younger Students

News

Local News

Police Looking for Balch Springs Porch Pirate

Collin County Judge Rescinds Order Declaring All Businesses ‘Essential’

Watch
1 Death, 15 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Denton County

NBC 5 Investigates

Under the Cloak of Secrecy, Fresh Protective Gear Reaches North Texas

Watch
More Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients Won’t Help Without More Staff

Watch
Denton County Leaders Plead for a Temporary Hospital, Telling Abbott a ‘Rapid’ Devastation Could Strike the Vulnerable

Watch

Health Connection

Statewide Order Ends Liberty University’s In-Person Classes

Texas Hospital Association, Texas Nurses, Ask Gov. Abbott for Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

Online Dance Lessons Grow in Popularity to Keep Families Moving

Things to Do in DFW

Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor Closed Until Mid-May at Earliest

Drone Footage Captures First Friday Night of Strict COVID-19 Closures

Local Farmer’s Markets Fight to Stay Open During Shelter in Place Order

Community

COVID-19: Clear The Shelters

Read With Laura Harris

COVID–19: BAPS Provides Global Spiritual Continuity During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Weather Connection

NBC 5 Forecast: Dry and Milder Wednesday

Watch
April Is Historically Busiest Month for Tornadoes in North Texas

Watch
Weather Quiz: What Does Air Do as it Rises?

Watch
