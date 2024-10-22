A record number of Texans voted on Monday, the first day of early voting, getting a jump on the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

According to preliminary data from the Texas Secretary of State, more than 843,000 people voted across the state, including more than 210,000 from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. When you add in Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis, Johnson, Hood, Parker and Wise counties, that number jumps to nearly 250,000 North Texans who voted on Monday.

In 2020, 755,136 Texans voted early on the first day of early voting. In 2016, that number was just 394,280. Monday's numbers represent an increase of 11.65% over 2020 and 114% over 2016.

The number of people voting early mirrors the explosive growth in the Lone Star State's population and registered voters.

In 2016, there were 15,101,087 registered voters in Texas, and 4,186,107 voted early. In 2020, the state reported an additional 1.8 million new voters over 2016, bringing the total to 16,955,519. In 2020, 8,764,385 people voted early, but early voting was extended by six days that year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Texas has more registered voters than ever, with 18,623,931. That's 10% more than just four years ago when there were 16,955,519 registered voters.

Want to know how many people are voting each day compared to 2016 and 2020? We've compiled that information here for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Click on the county name to see the numbers.