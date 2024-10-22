The chart below shows early voting by day for Denton County in 2016 and 2020. It will be updated each day with the previous day's number of voters.

November elections are held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of the month. Early voting typically lasts 12 days, ending four days before Election Day or the Friday before the Tuesday election.

Things were a little different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to complications and concerns with voting in person, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending early voting to 18 days to give Texans more time to get to the polls. Early voting typically begins on a Monday, but in 2020, it began on Tuesday, Oct. 13, because Columbus Day fell on Monday, Oct. 12. Historically, there has been lower voting on Sundays, so the drops on the chart from Sunday voting occur on Day 7 in 2016 and Day 6 in 2020.

HOW TEXAS VOTED IN 2020