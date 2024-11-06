Harris or Trump? How are Texans voting in 2024 presidential election?

Harris or Trump? Curious how Texans are voting for president this year? The latest election results showing how Texans are voting is below.

In the 42 previous presidential elections in which Texas has participated, Democrats have carried the state 27 times. Before the 1980 election, Texas was reliably Democratic except for a handful of contests won by Herbert Hoover (1928), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1952-1956), and Richard Nixon (1972).

Historical data from the Texas Secretary of State showed that the last time the popular vote went to a Democrat was in 1976 when Jimmy Carter beat Gerald Ford by a little more than 100,000 votes. Since Ronald Reagan won Texas in 1980, the Lone Star State has been a stronghold for Republicans.

It's important to note that political parties have changed over time and have not always shared the same ideologies and positions they do today. Republicans and Democrats look very different in the modern era compared to those in the 1860s or 1960s. Explore the data below to see how the Lone Star State has previously voted for president.

The interactive maps below show the county-by-county vote in presidential races since 1992.

In 2008, Republican John McCain received 4,479,328 votes to Democrat Barack Obama's 3,528,633, a difference of 950,695 votes. Four years later, during Obama's reelection in 2012, Republican Mitt Romney received 4,569,843 votes to Obama's 3,308,124, a difference of 1,261,719 votes.

In 2016, things were a lot closer than in 2012. Republican Donald Trump received 4,685,047 votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 3,877,868, a difference of 807,179. In 2020, during Trump's reelection campaign, he received 5,890,347 votes to Democrat Joe Biden's 5,259,126, a difference of 631,221.