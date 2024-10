What's on the ballot in Dallas County for the Nov. 5 election?

Below is a comprehensive listing of races in Dallas County that will be held during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election. Results will be available here on election night.

DALLAS COUNTY RACES

Dallas County Commissioner - Pct. 1

Balch Springs - Proposition A - Mayor's Roles

Balch Springs - Proposition B - Term Limits

Balch Springs - Proposition C - Mayor Pro Tem

Balch Springs - Proposition D - Electronic Voting

Balch Springs - Proposition E - Fire, Police and City Manager

Balch Springs - Proposition F - City Secretary

Balch Springs - Proposition G - Duel Appointments

Balch Springs - Proposition H - Candidate Eligibility

Balch Springs - Proposition I - Reduce Voting Alternates

Balch Springs - Proposition J - Charter Review Commission

Balch Springs - Proposition K - Charter Quorum

Coppell ISD - Proposition A - Tax Rate

Dallas - Proposition A - Retirement Fund

Dallas - Proposition B - City Preamble Language

Dallas - Proposition C - Mayor, Council Salaries

Dallas - Proposition D - May Elections Requirement

Dallas - Proposition E - Council Eligibility

Dallas - Proposition F - City Secretary, Auditor

Dallas - Proposition G - Redistricting Commission

Dallas - Proposition H - Commission Eligibility

Dallas - Proposition I - Petition Deadlines

Dallas - Proposition J - Board and Commissions

Dallas - Proposition L - Inspector General

Dallas - Proposition O - Associate Municipal Judges

Dallas - Proposition P - Employee Appeals

Dallas - Proposition Q - Charter Language

Dallas - Proposition R - Marijuana Possession

Dallas - Proposition S - Resident Lawsuits

Dallas - Proposition T - City Survey

Dallas - Proposition U - Police and Fire Pension

Farmers Branch - Council - District 2

Glenn Heights - Council - Place 1

Glenn Heights - Council - Place 5

Highland Park ISD - Proposition A - School Bonds

Hutchins - Proposition A - Rec Center, Library Bonds

Irving - Proposition A - Fire Collective Bargaining

Ovilla - Proposition A - Sales Tax

Sunnyvale ISD - Proposition A - School Bonds

Sunnyvale ISD - Proposition B - Multipurpose Center

Sunnyvale ISD - Proposition C - Stadium Repair

University Hills MUD

University Hills MUD - Proposition A - Creation of District

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1. Visit our voter guide here.