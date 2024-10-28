Balch Springs voters considering 11 amendments to Home Rule Charter

Balch Springs will ask voters to consider 11 amendments to the city's Home Rule Charter on Election, Nov. 5.

A home rule charter for a city is similar in function to the constitution for the federal and state governments. It establishes a city’s governmental structure and provides for the distribution of powers and duties. Balch Springs, which was incorporated on Sept. 6, 1953, held an election to adopt its charter and become a home rule city in 1989. The city said the charter has been amended multiple times through various elections and was most recently amended in 2022.

Voters considering the following propositions will be asked whether they are "for" or "against" each.

PROPOSITION A

Shall Charter Section 3.05(1) (Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem) be amended to clarify the Mayor’s roles and responsibilities are limited to those of a home-rule city operating under the Council-Manager form of government as established by the Charter?

PROPOSITION B

Shall Charter Section 3.05(2) (Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem) be amended to set a term limit for the position of the Mayor Pro Tem who shall be elected by the City Council to one consecutive oneyear term?

PROPOSITION C

Shall Charter Section 3.05(2) (Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem) be amended to clarify that the Mayor Pro Tem, when serving as the acting Mayor, shall be subject to the same rights, duties, and obligations as the Mayor.

PROPOSITION D

Shall Charter Section 3.11 (Rules of Procedure) be amended to allow electronic voting by City Council members at City Council meetings?

PROPOSITION E

Shall Charter Section 4.01(4)(a) (City Manager Duties), Section 4.02(2) (Police Department), and Section 4.06(2) (Fire Department) be amended to have the Police Chief and Fire Chief report to the City Manager and to provide that the City Manager has the authority to appoint, suspend, or remove the Police Chief and Fire Chief?

PROPOSITION F

Shall Charter Section 4.03(2) (City Secretary) be amended to create an additional duty for the City Secretary to process requests, maintain records, and secure preauthorization from the City Council for all Mayor and City Council travel and training events?

PROPOSITION G

Shall Charter Section 4.08 (Dual Appointments Prohibited) be amended to prohibit the Mayor and City Council members from holding any of the City Council-appointed positions at any given time?

PROPOSITION H

Shall Charter Section 5.02 (Filing for Office – The Official Ballot) be amended to require eligible candidates for elected office to either file a petition of 100 signatures or pay a filing fee of $200.00 in order to run for office?

PROPOSITION I

Shall Charter Section 10.10 (Charter Review Commission) be amended to reduce the number of alternates who shall serve as voting members only when requested to do so by the Chair of the Charter Review Commission?

PROPOSITION J

Shall Charter Section 10.10(1) (Charter Review Commission) be amended to require a Charter Review Commission to elect a Chairperson and Vice Chairperson for the Commission?

PROPOSITION K

Shall Charter Section 10.10(1) (Charter Review Commission) be amended to define a quorum of the Charter Review Commission?