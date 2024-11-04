Decision 2024

DFW voters to decide on 48 Texas House races Tuesday

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote

By Frank Heinz

Results will be available on this page on election night.

North Texas voters will decide on 48 races in the Texas House on Tuesday, though about one-third of the contests are unopposed.

The Texas House is carved up into 150 districts, dozens of which are in North Texas. All seats in the Texas House are up for reelection every two years. See the House district map here.

Below are the 48 districts represented in North Texas. Race results will not be embedded for candidates running unopposed or facing write-in candidates. The Texas Representatives elected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 will assume office at the start of the 89th Regular Session on Jan. 14, 2025.

NORTH TEXAS HOUSE RACES

Texas House - District 1
Gary Vandeaver (I)(Rep)
unopposed

Texas House - District 2
Brent A. Money (Rep)
Kristen Washington (Dem)

Texas House - District 4
Keith Bell (I)(Rep)
Alex Bar-Sela (Dem)

Texas House - District 5
Cole Hefner (I)(Rep)

Texas House - District 8
Cody Harris (I)(Rep)
Carolyn F. Salter (Dem)

Texas House - District 10
Brian Harrison (I)(Rep)

Texas House - District 13
Angelia Orr (I)(Rep)
Albert Hunter (Dem)

Texas House - District 33
Katrina Pierson (Rep)
unopposed

Texas House - District 57
Richard Hayes (I)(Rep)
Collin Johnson (Dem)
Darren Hamilton (Lib)

Texas House - District 58
Helen Kerwin (Rep)

Texas House - District 59
Shelby Slawson (I)(Rep)
Hannah Bohm (Dem)

Texas House - District 60
Mike Olcott (Rep)
unopposed

Texas House - District 61
Tony Adams (Dem)
Keresa Richardson (Rep)

Texas House - District 62
Shelley Luther (Rep)
Tiffany Drake (Dem)

Texas House - District 63
Ben Baumgarner (I)(Rep)
Michelle Beckley (Dem)

Texas House - District 64
Andy Hopper (Rep)
Angela Brewer (Dem)

Texas House - District 65
Mitch Little (Rep)
Detrick DeBurr (Dem)

Texas House - District 66
Matt Shaheen (I)(Rep)
David Carstens (Dem)

Texas House - District 67
Jeff Leach (I)(Rep)
Makala Washington (Dem)

Texas House - District 68
David Spiller (I)(Rep)
Stacey Swann (Dem)

Texas House - District 70
Mihaela Plesa (I)(Dem)
Steve Kinard (Rep)

Texas House - District 89
Candy Noble (I)(Rep)
Darrel Evans (Dem)

Texas House - District 90
Ramon Romero Jr (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 91
David Lowe (Rep)
unopposed

Texas House - District 92
Salman Bhojani (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 93
Nate Schatzline (I)(Rep)
Perla Bojorquez (Dem)

Texas House - District 94
Tony Tinderholt (I)(Rep)
Denise Wilkerson (Dem)

Texas House - District 95
Nicole Collier (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 96
David Cook (I)(Rep)
Ebony Turner (Dem)

Texas House - District 97
John McQuenney (Rep)
Carlos Walker (Dem)

Texas House - District 98
Giovanni Capriglione (I)(Rep)
Scott White (Dem)

Texas House - District 99
Charlie Geren (I)(Rep)
Mimi Coffey (Dem)

Texas House - District 100
Venton Jones (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 101
Chris Turner (I)(Dem)
Clint Burgess (Rep)

Texas House - District 102
Ana-Maria Ramos (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 103
Rafael Anchia (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 104
Jessica Gonzalez (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 105
Terry Meza (I)(Dem)
Rose Cannaday (Rep)

Texas House - District 106
Jared Patterson (I)(Rep)
Hava Johnston (Dem)

Texas House - District 107
Linda Garcia (Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 108
Morgan Meyer (I)(Rep)
Elizabeth Ginsberg (Dem)

Texas House - District 109
Aicha Davis (Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 110
Toni Rose (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 111
Yvonne Davis (I)(Dem)
unopposed

Texas House - District 112
Angie Chen Button (I)(Rep)
Averie Bishop (Dem)

Texas House - District 113
Rhetta Bowers (I)(Dem)
Stephen Stanley (Rep)

Texas House - District 114
John Bryant (I)(Dem)
Aimee Ramsey (Rep)

Texas House - District 115
Cassandra Hernandez (Dem)
John Jun (Rep)

ALL TEXAS HOUSE RACE RESULTS

To see results from the other 128 Texas House races, click here.

