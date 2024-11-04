DFW voters to decide on 48 Texas House races Tuesday

Results will be available on this page on election night.

North Texas voters will decide on 48 races in the Texas House on Tuesday, though about one-third of the contests are unopposed.

The Texas House is carved up into 150 districts, dozens of which are in North Texas. All seats in the Texas House are up for reelection every two years. See the House district map here.

Below are the 48 districts represented in North Texas. Race results will not be embedded for candidates running unopposed or facing write-in candidates. The Texas Representatives elected on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 will assume office at the start of the 89th Regular Session on Jan. 14, 2025.

NORTH TEXAS HOUSE RACES

Texas House - District 1

Gary Vandeaver (I)(Rep)

unopposed

Texas House - District 2

Brent A. Money (Rep)

Kristen Washington (Dem)

Texas House - District 4

Keith Bell (I)(Rep)

Alex Bar-Sela (Dem)

Texas House - District 5

Cole Hefner (I)(Rep)

Texas House - District 8

Cody Harris (I)(Rep)

Carolyn F. Salter (Dem)

Texas House - District 10

Brian Harrison (I)(Rep)

Texas House - District 13

Angelia Orr (I)(Rep)

Albert Hunter (Dem)

Texas House - District 33

Katrina Pierson (Rep)

unopposed

Texas House - District 57

Richard Hayes (I)(Rep)

Collin Johnson (Dem)

Darren Hamilton (Lib)

Texas House - District 58

Helen Kerwin (Rep)

Texas House - District 59

Shelby Slawson (I)(Rep)

Hannah Bohm (Dem)

Texas House - District 60

Mike Olcott (Rep)

unopposed

Texas House - District 61

Tony Adams (Dem)

Keresa Richardson (Rep)

Texas House - District 62

Shelley Luther (Rep)

Tiffany Drake (Dem)

Texas House - District 63

Ben Baumgarner (I)(Rep)

Michelle Beckley (Dem)

Texas House - District 64

Andy Hopper (Rep)

Angela Brewer (Dem)

Texas House - District 65

Mitch Little (Rep)

Detrick DeBurr (Dem)

Texas House - District 66

Matt Shaheen (I)(Rep)

David Carstens (Dem)

Texas House - District 67

Jeff Leach (I)(Rep)

Makala Washington (Dem)

Texas House - District 68

David Spiller (I)(Rep)

Stacey Swann (Dem)

Texas House - District 70

Mihaela Plesa (I)(Dem)

Steve Kinard (Rep)

Texas House - District 89

Candy Noble (I)(Rep)

Darrel Evans (Dem)

Texas House - District 90

Ramon Romero Jr (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 91

David Lowe (Rep)

unopposed

Texas House - District 92

Salman Bhojani (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 93

Nate Schatzline (I)(Rep)

Perla Bojorquez (Dem)

Texas House - District 94

Tony Tinderholt (I)(Rep)

Denise Wilkerson (Dem)

Texas House - District 95

Nicole Collier (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 96

David Cook (I)(Rep)

Ebony Turner (Dem)

Texas House - District 97

John McQuenney (Rep)

Carlos Walker (Dem)

Texas House - District 98

Giovanni Capriglione (I)(Rep)

Scott White (Dem)

Texas House - District 99

Charlie Geren (I)(Rep)

Mimi Coffey (Dem)

Texas House - District 100

Venton Jones (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 101

Chris Turner (I)(Dem)

Clint Burgess (Rep)

Texas House - District 102

Ana-Maria Ramos (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 103

Rafael Anchia (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 104

Jessica Gonzalez (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 105

Terry Meza (I)(Dem)

Rose Cannaday (Rep)

Texas House - District 106

Jared Patterson (I)(Rep)

Hava Johnston (Dem)

Texas House - District 107

Linda Garcia (Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 108

Morgan Meyer (I)(Rep)

Elizabeth Ginsberg (Dem)

Texas House - District 109

Aicha Davis (Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 110

Toni Rose (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 111

Yvonne Davis (I)(Dem)

unopposed

Texas House - District 112

Angie Chen Button (I)(Rep)

Averie Bishop (Dem)

Texas House - District 113

Rhetta Bowers (I)(Dem)

Stephen Stanley (Rep)

Texas House - District 114

John Bryant (I)(Dem)

Aimee Ramsey (Rep)

Texas House - District 115

Cassandra Hernandez (Dem)

John Jun (Rep)

