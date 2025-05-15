Gov. Abbott asks USDA to approve waiver banning junk food purchases with SNAP benes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the US Department of Agriculture to grant the state a waiver to prevent people from using SNAP benefits to buy junk food and sweetened beverages.

SNAP is a federally funded and state-administered program that serves 3.2 million Texans each year and provides more than $7 billion in taxpayer funding to support access to food for low-income residents.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In his letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, Abbott wrote that the program was created to increase access to nutritious food and that many SNAP purchases are for food without nutritional value.

The governor said he wanted to prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to buy sweetened drinks and candy so that Texans can "lead healthy and productive lives" and requested the waiver "to prohibit the purchase of unhealthy, highly processed food using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Under the Trump administration, for the first time since the program was authorized, states can take steps to eliminate the opportunity to buy junk food with SNAP benefits and assure that taxpayer dollars are used only to purchase healthy, nutritious food," Abbott said. "I look forward to the opportunities this approach will bring to improve the health and quality of life for low-income Texans."

According to a report published by CNBC, USDA studies show that about 5% of SNAP benefits are spent on soda, and about 9% of SNAP spending goes toward “sweetened beverages,” which also include sports drinks, energy drinks, juices, and powder mixes.

CNBC reported last month that Rollins said she'd sign waivers for states asking to ban junk food purchases from being included in SNAP benefits.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, GOP members of the House Agriculture Committee proposed cutting $290 million from the SNAP budget and implementing reforms that could require states to fund part of the program while including stricter work requirements for participants. SNAP eligibility is currently based on income and household size, among other factors.