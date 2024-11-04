Williams, Mitchell up for reelection on Denton County Commissioners Court

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Two of the four Denton County Commissioners Court seats are up for reelection on Tuesday, but only one is contested.

In Precinct 3, Republican Bobbie J. Mitchell is running unopposed. In Precinct 1, incumbent Republican Ryan Williams is seeking a second term representing the northern portion of Denton County and is running against Democrat Tommy Bedford.

Williams's biography described him as a "conservative Christian, family man, successful businessman, sports coach, and law enforcement officer." Bedford is running on a platform that focuses on making voting easier for all eligible voters, lowering property taxes and insurance, improving veterans services, and tackling homelessness.

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.