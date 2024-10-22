Early Voting -- What to Know Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5; polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You'll be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day Voter Guide : Find key dates, how to check your voter status, how to find out where and when you can vote early and on Election Day, and what you'll need to bring with you to the polls.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Nov. 1. Click here for early voting hours and locations for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 25.

Click the links to filter races by category or county to see who is on the ballot. Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County

The chart below shows early voting by day for Collin County in 2016 and 2020. It will be updated each day with the previous day's number of voters.

November elections are held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of the month. Early voting typically lasts 12 days, ending four days before Election Day or the Friday before the Tuesday election.

Things were a little different in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to complications and concerns with voting in person, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending early voting to 18 days to give Texans more time to get to the polls. Early voting typically begins on a Monday, but in 2020, it began on Tuesday, Oct. 13, because Columbus Day fell on Monday, Oct. 12. Historically, there has been lower voting on Sundays, so the drops on the chart from Sunday voting occur on Day 7 in 2016 and Day 6 in 2020.

HOW TEXAS VOTED IN 2020