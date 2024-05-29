With a primary runoff win on Tuesday night, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown will keep her job.

Brown faced her predecessor in the runoff, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. Valdez recommended Brown for the job when she left the office to run for governor in 2018 but said she decided to run for sheriff against her former colleague after claiming morale in the department had plummeted and that she was urged to run by deputies.

Brown countered in her reelection campaign, arguing she'd spent more time serving underserved parts of the county that had been ignored under her predecessor.

The sheriff oversees more than two thousand employees in the county and runs the Dallas County Jail. Valdez had also been critical of how the jail was run following a series of failed inspections after a decade of passing grades.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Still, voters sided with Brown who handily defeated Valdez by nearly 40 points Tuesday, securing 68.61% of the vote to Valdez's 31.39%. With no Republican challenger on the ballot in November, the primary win means Brown will win in November unopposed.

Voter turnout for runoffs is historically low. Dallas County Elections reported turnout on Tuesday was 2.14%, meaning roughly 31,000 of the county's 1.4 million registered voters decided this election.