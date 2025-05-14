Partial ground stop at DFW Airport due to possible security issue on AA flight

A partial ground stop was ordered at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a possible security issue on an aircraft, the airport confirms.

Airport officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the FAA ordered a "brief, limited-scale ground stop due to a reported possible security issue on an aircraft."

Airport officials did not elaborate on the security issue or provide any details about the flight, but they said airport police and other first responders were investigating.

From a camera directed at the airfield, an American Airlines jet was seen stopped away from the terminal with DFW Airport police and several other vehicles parked nearby.

Shortly after 2 p.m., several large buses pulled up next to the aircraft, and people were seen getting off the buses and walking back onto the aircraft.

During the partial ground stop, flights were still seen arriving and departing the airport.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.