Two of the four seats on the Collin County Commissioners Court are up for reelection on Tuesday, but only one is contested.

In Precinct 1, Republican Susan Fletcher is running unopposed. In Precinct 3, Republican Darrell Hale is challenged for his seat by Democrat Yvette Johnson.

According to the Collin County Commissioners Court, "Hale was elected as Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 3, in November 2018, filling an unexpired term for Precinct 3, vacated by newly-elected County Judge Chris Hill."

The other two commissioners court members, Cheryl Williams and Duncan Webb, along with Hill, are all Republicans.

Johnson, a county resident for more than 20 years, hopes to break into the all-Republican court. She has an extensive background in finance and said her vision was to create a Collin County that works for everyone.

In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.