Election Day Voting — What to Know
- Election Day Voter Guide: Find out where and when you can vote on Election Day, what's on your ballot and what you'll need to bring to the polls.
- Can I vote early this weekend? Early voting in Texas ended on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. If you didn't vote early, the last chance to vote is on Election Day.
- When is Election Day? Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. On that day, polls will be open in Texas from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you're in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Who or what is on the ballot? Click the links to filter races by category or county: Federal races | State races | Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County | ISD props | City props
- How many people voted early? More than 1 million people voted early in North Texas. Click here to see daily early voting totals from Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties and compare them to those from previous years.
- How can I vote by mail? The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5. More information on voting by mail in Texas is here.
Results will be available on this page on election night.
Two of the four seats on the Collin County Commissioners Court are up for reelection on Tuesday, but only one is contested.
In Precinct 1, Republican Susan Fletcher is running unopposed. In Precinct 3, Republican Darrell Hale is challenged for his seat by Democrat Yvette Johnson.
According to the Collin County Commissioners Court, "Hale was elected as Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 3, in November 2018, filling an unexpired term for Precinct 3, vacated by newly-elected County Judge Chris Hill."
The other two commissioners court members, Cheryl Williams and Duncan Webb, along with Hill, are all Republicans.
Johnson, a county resident for more than 20 years, hopes to break into the all-Republican court. She has an extensive background in finance and said her vision was to create a Collin County that works for everyone.
In Texas, each of the state's 254 counties has a commissioners court of five elected members, including the county judge and four commissioners. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. It runs the county much like a city council runs a city, overseeing the county hospitals, sheriff's office, and other county offices. County judges are elected countywide and serve four-year terms. Commissioners represent a precinct; two are elected every two years on staggered four-year terms.