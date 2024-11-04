Decision 2024

11 Texas Senate races to be decided Tuesday, plus 4 unopposed

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote

By Frank Heinz and Sara Diaz-Maldonado

Election Day Voting — What to Know

Results will be available on this page on election night.

Texans will decide on 11 state senate races on Tuesday. Four other races are being run unopposed.

The Texas Senate consists of 31 Senators, each representing a district. Of the 31 seats, only 15 are up for election this year. Nine of these seats are incumbent Senators being challenged in their reelection race, five are Democrat incumbents running unopposed, and one is a race to fill the seat being vacated by Texas Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster, District 30).

Eleven districts are represented in North Texas: 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 16, 22, 23, and 30. See the Senate map here. The Senators elected on Tuesday will assume office at the start of the 89th Regular Session on Jan. 14, 2025.

A list of Senate races for Nov. 5, 2024, is below.

District 6: Incumbent Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) vs Martha Fierro (R)

District 7: Incumbent Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R) vs Michelle Gwinn (D)

District 8: Incumbent Sen. Angela Paxton (R) vs Rachel Mello (D)

District 10: Incumbent Sen. Phil King (R) vs Andy Morris (D)

District 12: Incumbent Sen. Tan Parker (R) vs Stephanie Draper (D)

District 14: Incumbent Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D), unopposed

District 15: Incumbent Sen. Molly Cook (D) vs Joseph L. Trahan (R)

District 16: Incumbent Sen. Nathan Johnson (D), unopposed

District 17: Incumbent Sen. Joan Huffman (R) vs Kathy Cheng (D)

District 20: Incumbent Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (D), unopposed

District 23: Incumbent Sen. Royce West (D), unopposed

District 25: Incumbent Sen. Donna Campbell (R) vs Merrie Fox (D)

District 27: Incumbent Sen. Morgan LaMantia (D) vs Adam Hinojosa (R) and Robin Lee Vargas (G)

District 29: Incumbent Sen. Cesar J. Blanco (D), unopposed

District 30: Brent Hagenbunch (R) vs Dale Frey (D)

