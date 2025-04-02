Student fatally stabbed at Frisco track meet, one in custody, police say

One person is in custody after a student was fatally stabbed at a high school track meet in Frisco Wednesday morning, police say.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they were called to Kuykendall Stadium at about 10 a.m., after a student stabbed another during a fight.

"Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the 16-year-old victim died," police said Wednesday afternoon.

Frisco police said 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony is in custody and has been charged with murder. Police said Anthony's bond has not yet been set and it's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The victim, identified by family members to NBC 5 as 16-year-old Austin Metcalf, was fatally stabbed during a confrontation. The victim's father, Jeff Metcalf, said the confrontation began when Anthony was told he was standing in the wrong spot.

Metcalf said his son and Anthony didn't know each other.

"My son had a 4.0 and was MVP of the football team and had a bright future and was going to go to college and who knows, maybe NFL, who knows but he was on the right track. He was loved by many. He was a leader," said Jeff Metcalf.

Austin Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, was nearby when the stabbing took place and not only saw his brother get stabbed but tried to stop the bleeding.

"The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain," the department said Wednesday afternoon. "The department is collaborating with the Frisco Independent School District and will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time."

Police did not say where the stabbing took place at the stadium, but from Texas Sky Ranger, several police officers were seen investigating an area in the stands not far from the track.

A spokesperson for the Frisco ISD said the 11-5A championship district track meet, which included more than 100 students from eight schools, took place at the stadium Wednesday morning.

The district said that moments after the stabbing, the stadium was immediately secured, the meet was suspended, and all students were returned to their home campuses "with expediency."

No other injuries were reported.

Frisco police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's emergency line at 972-292-6010 or submit a tip using Tip411 by texting the message FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.