Carter In The Classroom

The Latest
Teacher's zero gravity flight allows students to experiment on weightlessness
A North Texas teacher performs experiments in weightlessness to educate her students in science.
Teachers highlighted to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week
It’s the end of Teacher Appreciation Week and all week, Education Reporter Wayne Carter has been recognizing some of the best teachers around North Texas that he’s met over the years.
Vanguard High School girls robotics team competes in international competition held in Dallas
Have you ever seen robots playing soccer? That’s kind of what is happening at the VEX Robotics World Championship, the largest high school robotics competition.
Second graders study math, with a Dallas Mavericks slant
A North Texas teacher is teaching math with some help from the Dallas Mavericks.
Meet the Frisco 11th grader in the first-ever National STEM Festival
A Frisco 11th grader is one of 150 students from across the country invited to the first-ever National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C. NBC 5 education reporter Wayne Carter introduces us to Lino Marrero.
STAAR testing underway in TexasSTAAR testing is underway once again, and despite the state saying the STAAR doesn’t carry the strict consequences it once did, schools are still saying it needs to be taken seriously. And end of course exams can and will impact graduation. NBC 5 Education reporter Wayne Carter talks to an expert about how to help students with stress....
Education Headlines: STAAR grading, Keller ISD program relocation and AT&T donation
STAAR tests are underway in schools across North Texas but there are some questions on how the tests are being graded. Education reporter Wayne Carter is looking into that story and a few others making education news this week.
Students learn about the mechanics of an eclipse ahead of Monday's total eclipse
North Texas schools are preparing students to not just safely see the solar eclipse, but truly understand the science behind it. Grapevine Colleyville ISD students are learning about the upcoming eclipse in a larger-than-life way.
Education Headlines: School campus closures & new campus look
Another school campus will close next school year in one district, as another district gives a first look at a new campus. Education reporter Wayne Carter has a look at some of the stories he’s following this week.
Bringing careers to the classroom; attorneys teach high schoolers about contract negotiationsIt’s not usually a good thing when you see a team of lawyers huddled together, but recently it was a good thing. Legal minds have taken on the role of teacher, at Pinkston High School in the Dallas Independent School District helping a group of aspiring attorneys learn from folks actually doing the job. The lesson is negotiating a...
Mid-year testing shows growth in Fort Worth ISD classrooms
NBC 5 education reporter Wayne Carter reports teachers are crediting new tools, and more freedom to teach the way they see fit, across the board gains in both math and reading in kindergarten through fifth grade schools.
Education Headlines: Job cuts, internet connectivity and 4-day school weeks
Arlington ISD says it has to make job cuts to balance the budget, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County help McKinney ISD students with internet connectivity and two more North Texas school districts move to 4-day school weeks. NBC 5 education reporter Wayne Carter has the headlines.
Growing a crop of perfect plants and brilliant brains in Coppell ISD
At Coppell Middle School East, students studied plants and how they work while growing their own personal plant.
Education Headlines: Fort Worth ISD works to get students internet connections
Four years after the pandemic began and schools are still working to get students permanently connected to the internet. It’s one of the stories NBC 5 education reporter Wayne Carter is following for us.
School district opens new multi-purpose center to help with workforce training and learning space
One school district’s efforts to save money on construction, helped them stumble across a new way to educate kids, help the community, and innovate teaching.
-
Richardson ISD and professors at the University of Texas partnered up and designed the course.
-
A Idea charter schools gets a TEA watchdog, Crowley ISD prepares to make cuts due to a lack of funding and Sherman ISD’s superintendent is suspended as the district investigates decisions made last year about a high school performance of ‘Oklahoma.’