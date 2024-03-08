In the corner spot of a quiet strip mall off Northwest Highways sits Grapevine Pharmacy, a longtime family-owned pharmacy recently doing double duty as a high school classroom.

Students from Grapevine High School's Career & Technical Education program come here and to pharmacies all over Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to learn the ins and outs of working as a pharmacy tech.

"In the classroom, like looking at the stuff and formulas or whatever. It's very complicated, but we're actually doing this much," said Roberto Ramirez, a Grapevine High School senior who wants to be a doctor. He enrolled in these classes not just to learn about medicine but, to give him skills to work as a pharmacy tech while he's in medical school.

"It's something I'm really proud of. I feel like I've kind of poured my heart into it for the last year," said Kristi Mordhorst, who came up with the idea for the program, convinced local pharmacies to participate, and who works behind the counter at a pharmacy alongside her students.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"If I wanted to teach it to my students that I really needed to do it myself," said Mordhorst. "I'm still learning I tell the students all the time that you know, I'm learning along with you."

In the classrooms, she's reviewing different types of medications, even DEA rules. They practice and talk about their experiences in the real world, and when they leave Grapevine High most students are certified and ready to work.

"When I like when we were first trying on the scrubs and stuff, like it was just is so exciting," said Emilee Jones, who had been on track since freshman year to study medicine through the various programs offered at Grapevine High. "I'm going to the University of Arkansas next year, and I'll be majoring in nursing. So that's kind of like my starting point. I don't know if nursing will be where I'm at or further, maybe a pediatrician"

Wherever it takes them, the students are confident they're ready and grateful for their teacher, who came up with an idea, made it happen, and took a seat right alongside them, learning and growing together.