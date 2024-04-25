Plano police investigating mysterious disappearance of Frisco teacher's aide

Plano police are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a beloved teacher's aide who works at a school in Frisco.

It has been almost one week since anyone has seen or heard from Kylie Doyle, 43, or her vehicle. The Plano resident is a special education aide at Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco, according to Frisco ISD.

Doyle was last seen leaving the high school at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday, April 19, according to police.

Doyle also goes by her married name, Lang.

Her husband of approximately 20 years reported her missing on Saturday, April 20, according to PPD. As of Thursday evening, investigators have also not been able to locate Doyle's car: A black 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Texas License Plate KRZ 9588.

The car has a broken right-side mirror and a white decal on the back left side with the black letters reading: QKA Keuka Lake, according to Doyle's family.

Her parents live in North Carolina and spoke with NBC 5 via Zoom Thursday morning.

"It's a tough situation for my wife and I as parents, for her family, for her in-laws who do live in Plano," said Michael Doyle. "We're all working to hopefully find Kylie as soon as possible."

Doyle says just about everything surrounding his daughter's disappearance is odd, beginning with when she walked out of work.

"It would be unusual for her to leave that early in the day," he said. "She would typically leave after class which would be around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, so it was unusual to leave and speculation would say maybe she went out to lunch or whatever, but I can't speculate."

Doyle says they last spoke with their daughter about three weeks ago, but he received a text response from her Friday morning.

She said she was busy but they would touch base over the weekend.

When asked if his daughter had been struggling mentally or in her personal or professional life, Doyle acknowledged she had been experiencing marital struggles in recent months.

"The marriage was a little rocky at this point," he said. "They were trying to work on it and last we talked to her, she said things were looking better."

Friday, April 19 appeared to have started off in an odd manner, according to her father.

Doyle is seen on school surveillance video walking out of school holding a notepad.

"Apparently she left her purse and all her other belongings [including her cell phone] at home that morning. She didn't even have her school identification on her, and she actually had to sign in to go to her class," said Doyle.

Asked what he made of this, Doyle responded: "That would lead me to believe that something was on her mind that morning."

Doyle describes the still image of his daughter released by Plano police as not showing anything in particular that appears out of the norm.

He believes finding her car is key in the investigation.

Plano Police Department Spokesperson Officer Jennifer Chapman says it is unclear in what direction Doyle headed after leaving the high school campus along Ohio Drive.

Detectives are investigating the situation as a 'missing persons' case and say there is nothing to indicate any 'suspicious circumstances.'

"Right now he's cooperating and he's been cooperating since he made the report," said Chapman. "It is not exactly unusual for adults to willingly vanish," she added.

"She's an adult. She can come and go as she likes, but if she is out there and that is her case, we would love for her to call us and let us know she's safe," said Chapman who's still cautious because of the number of days that have passed. "It's definitely all hands on deck at this point because I think if she just wanted to be gone then she would have told somebody else that and at this point, there's no indication that that's what happened."

Doyle's father says his daughter loves her family and her job.

"She loves the kids. She's been doing online courses to get her bachelor's degree so she can become a full-time teacher," he said. "She's just wonderful. Anything I've heard from other teachers, students at the school, they just love her. They appreciate her and they are all, along with the family, praying that we find her quickly."

Doyle says his daughter has small tattoos on the back of her neck and on her leg.

She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt, and a gray zippered jacket.

Frisco ISD shared a letter sent home to parents:

Good afternoon, Parents

We wanted to make you aware of information shared by the Plano Police Department regarding Kylie Doyle, an aide in a special education classroom here at Lebanon Trail.

Please see the Plano Police social media post for a photo of Mrs. Doyle and helpful information. They will also post any updates.

If you have any information related to this missing persons case, please don’t hesitate to contact Plano PD at 972-424-5678.

At this time, we want to respect the family’s need for privacy, as we also join together in expressing our sincere concern for Ms Doyle.

If you have any information about Ms. Doyle or her location, please urge her to get in touch with Plano Police or share details by calling 972-424-5678.

Missing Person Case: 24-85935.