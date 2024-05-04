‘I thought I was going to lose my kids': Parents of children injured in Fort Worth drive-by shooting speak

When shots rang out in front of Druscilla Rodriguez's home at Miramar Apartments in Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, she went into "mommy mode."

"I ran out to get my son, threw him to the ground, but he was already hit," she recalled.

She quickly went from her six-year-old, Ka'deon, to her three-year-old, Me'chelle.

“When I ran over to pick her up, when I lifted her, she just started gushing out blood from two different wounds," Rodriguez said. “I thought that was the last time that I would see my baby’s eyes open.”

(L-R) Me'chelle 'Meme' Kinney and Ka'deon Kinney

Rodriguez said they had been sitting outside with neighbors.

"…Laughing and talking. Next thing you know, a car drove by, and opened fire," she said.

Dad, Dontee Kinney, said he rushed home from work to find the chaotic scene.

They said Ka'deon was hit in the femur bone and right leg and had surgery the next morning to put in a metal plate and screws.

“He has to do physical therapy, and it’s all dependent on the therapy of when he’ll be able to completely walk again," Rodriguez said.

Fort Worth Police said at least one or more people opened fire, injuring six people.

They said the oldest victim is 19 years old, and the youngest is just three-- little Meme.

“It went through her liver, punctured the right kidney, they had to remove the right kidney, and it also punctured a main blood vessel," Rodriguez explained.

“We were all having to yell her name to try and alert her, to get her to open her eyes. And at one point, she was just, completely unalert. And that's when the firefighter took her from out of my arms," Rodriguez recalled after her three-year-old, Meme (pictured) was shot.

The parents are grateful that their children are recovering: Meme is out of a coma and off of the ventilator. Ka'deon was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

“Like I told him, ‘Man, you’re the strongest 6-year-old I know," Kinney said.

On Friday, police said they had identified a suspect vehicle but were not releasing those details.

“Why? Why open up fire when you see there’s nothing but children outside playing?" said Rodriguez.

“They haven’t even lived long enough to… have to go through anything like that," said Kinney.

Rodriguez and Kinney hope police catch those responsible for what their family has been through over the last few days, and for the long road to recovery for them, and all six of their children.

"Painful," Kinney said.

"It's the pain," said Rodriguez. "If I could lay there in that bed and take the pain from my babies, I would.”

“My kids are traumatized. They don’t want to go home. Some of my children don’t want to be outside, they’re scared to go outside and play," she added.

The parents are drawing hope from their little ones, like Ka'deon's bright spirit.

“Just hearing the positivity coming from him, made me a little bit more positive about the situation," Kinney said.

They've also finally seen a glimpse of Meme's sassy personality.

“She’s the feisty one,” Rodriguez said.

“She’s feisty but she’s got a smile that would save the world," said Kinney.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses, food, clothing, and the cost of finding a new home.