See the Full List of the 2020 Oscars Winners and Nominees
See the full list of nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.
Backstage at the Oscars: Dazed Winners and Sweet Reunions
Just a few feet off the Oscars stage, there’s another show happening.
Weinstein Rape Trial Winds Down With More Defense Witnesses
A woman whose name came up in testimony from an accuser last week at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial is expected to offer her own version of the episode for the defense.
South Koreans Explode With Joy Over ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins
South Koreans are reacting with rare collective joy after director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture and three other awards.
Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars With Custom Suit
Kobe Bryant was not forgotten on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.