Fort Worth Zoo

Adorable video shows baby gorilla getting tickled by mom at Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo shared the video on social media

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

An adorable moment was caught on camera at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The zoo shared a video of a baby gorilla, Bruno, being tickled by his mom, Gracie.

Bruno was playing with his mom in one of the indoor living areas at the Fort Worth Zoo when this video was taken.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bruno was born in 2022 and was the second-ever western lowland gorilla born at the zoo. He is nearly 18 months old.

According to the zoo, he interacts with many members of the troop. Bruno plays with 8-year-old Gus and 5-year-old Bukavu, but the zoo said he "most often can be found by Mom’s side."

FORT WORTH ZOO

Fort Worth Mar 27

Fort Worth's beloved baby gorilla Jameela arrives at Cleveland Zoo

Fort Worth Zoo Mar 13

Families flock to Fort Worth Zoo for half price admission

Fort Worth Zoo Feb 2

Fort Worth Zoo welcomes the first baby mandrill in nearly three decades

The zoo welcomed another baby gorilla, Jameela, in February. She was born prematurely in an emergency C-section, which the zoo has never experienced before. Unfortunately, Jameela was rejected by her birth mother and surrogacy efforts failed at the zoo. She was recently transferred to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where she may have found a mother.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth Zooanimals
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us