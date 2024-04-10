Clear the Shelters is 10 years strong!

Get ready to celebrate a decade of love and compassion alongside NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 with the 10th Clear the Shelters/Desocupar Los Albergues campaign!

It's that special time of year again when we come together to find forever homes for our shelter pets. This initiative, which was inspired by a campaign right here in Dallas-Fort Worth, has been making a difference for a decade now. A journey that has amassed over 1 million pets being adopted across the country. What an incredible milestone!

All year long, our animal shelter partners are working tirelessly to get shelter pets adopted. Please join us and mark your calendars for April 13th and join the celebration at the Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center’s Grand Bonanza. They are marking their 2nd anniversary with FREE pet adoptions and a day filled with fun activities for the whole family. From pet-friendly vendors to food trucks, kid activities, raffle prizes, low-cost vaccines, and even free microchips for the first 100 pets - it's going to be an event to remember!

Let's make an impact by supporting, donating, or attending this celebration. Your presence, donations, and participation will make a real impact on the lives of these adorable pets. Let's come together to raise awareness for animal welfare and create a brighter future for our four-legged companions.

Together, let's make this year the best one yet by coming together to support our furry friends and help them find their forever homes! See you there!

Clear the Shelters / Desocupar Los Albergues

Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

Grand Bonanza!

Saturday, April 13

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1902 State Hwy 66

Garland, TX 75040

For more information visit HERE.