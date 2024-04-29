Two North Texans won $1 million each playing Texas Lottery scratch-off games.

The Texas Lottery said a Dallas resident claimed a top prize in the Millions Club game and a Saginaw resident won $1 million playing Ca$h Blowout.

The Millions Club winning ticket was bought at the Super B Food Store on Peachtree Road in Balch Springs. The ticket was fifth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. The other four winning tickets were purchased in Tatum, Dallas, Laredo, and Richardson. Five $1 million prizes and 53 $10,000 prizes remain in this game.

The Ca$h Blowout winning ticket was bought at Simrik Mart along the 1200 block of N. Interstate 35E in Denton. The ticket was the fourth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. The other three winning tickets were purchased in Lytle, Lolita, and New Caney. Four $1 million prizes and eight $50,000 prizes remain in this game.

In both cases, the winners asked to remain anonymous.