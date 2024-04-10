Garland man wins $1 million in Texas Lottery scratch-off game

A Garland man became a millionaire after winning $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, bought a grand prize-winning Millions Club ticket at Tom Thumb in Richardson's Arapaho Village.

In the Millions Club game, there are 10 top prizes totaling $1 million up for grabs. The winning ticket was the fourth of 10 top prizes being offered in the game.

The winner is the second person from Garland to win $1 million in the Millions Club game. The first winner came in February with a ticket bought at a 7-Eleven in Dallas. Two other million-dollar prizes have been won in Laredo and Tatum.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Each scratch-off ticket is $50 and there is a one in 3.36 chance of winning any prize in the game, including break-even prizes. As of this writing, there are six top prizes and 57 secondary $10,000 prizes remaining. Prize money offered by Millions Club exceeds $161 million in total.

Last month, a Dallas resident won $5 million in a different scratch-off game on a ticket bought at a 7-Eleven University Park.