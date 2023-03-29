NBC 5 strives to be everywhere you are. Besides watching newscasts online and in the NBCDFW app you can watch on several streaming services and find NBC 5 content on demand.

WHERE YOU CAN STREAM NBC 5

You can stream our newscasts and live coverage anytime on NBCDFW.com and in the NBC 5 app available for Apple and Android devices. Our free apps connect you with top local stories, weather, breaking news, live TV, and award-winning investigative journalism.

Just look for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth in Apple's App Store or Google Play.

STREAM NBC 5 ON ROKU

Channel 135

On your connected device (Roku device/mobile app/Roku app installed on your TV) go to ‘Live TV’, then channel guide and select channel 135 or press the microphone button on your Roku remote and say “NBC DFW.”

STREAM NBC 5 ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS

CHANNEL 1035

(North Texas IP Address required)

Available on Samsung Smart TVs. From your home screen, open the TV Plus App and navigate to channel 1035.

STREAM NBC 5 ON XUMO PLAY

Click here to start watching now!

STREAM NBC 5 ON FIRETV

Search NBCDFW on your device through your Firestick or add your channel online.

FIND NBC 5 ON PEACOCK

Open Peacock streaming service, click 'TV Show' in the top navigation bar. Scroll down to 'Browse by Genre' and then scroll right and click on 'News,' next scroll down until you see 'NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.'

FIND NBCDFW ON APPLE NEWS

Get the latest news from NBCDFW.com via Apple News. Open your Apple News App, search 'NBC DFW' and click the heart icon to add our channel.

You can find NBC 5 streaming on YouTube TV!

CONNECT WITH NBCDFW ON SOCIAL MEDIA