An active weather pattern is unfolding later this week and will last into the upcoming weekend with several rounds of severe weather possible.

All modes of severe weather will be possible each day.

Large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes will be concerns.

Widespread rain amounts from one to three inches are expected through the weekend. With the ground already saturated from recent rain, localized flooding could also occur.

No single day will be a washout but you'll need to be weather aware the next several days.

On Thursday, thunderstorms will develop across West Texas along the dryline. These storms will push into parts of North Texas late Thursday night into early Friday. This first round of storms could affect the Friday morning commute. Additional thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, primarily for locations east of Interstate 35.

Another opportunity for storms will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the region. This could be the most impactful batch with some of these storms also becoming severe.

The cold front will then stall nearby on Sunday with another round of storms possible, primarily east of DFW.

As each round of storms moves through North Texas, it could impact the next potential round. Make sure you are keeping an eye on the sky this weekend and continue to check back for updates.