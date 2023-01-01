Texas News

SpaceX Targets First Orbital Starship Flight for Monday
SpaceX cleared its final hurdle Friday to launch a fully-stacked Starship from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas as early as next week.
Rural Texas County Backs Away From Threat to Close Libraries After Judge Says it Can't Ban Some BooksLeaders in a rural Texas county drew back Thursday from the drastic option of shutting their public library system rather than heeding a federal judge’s order to return books to the shelves....
Texas Mom Sweet-Talks a Snake Out of Her Daughter's Car Engine: ‘Well, Hello There'Nicole Graham and her husband, Mike, are no strangers to serpents as co-owners of The Garden Hen, a Texas-based company that teaches people how to become urban chicken farmers. Part of their job invol...
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Next Project: Flipping … a Hotel!
The Gaines are reviving their popular show “Fixer Upper,” with a big twist.
‘Egregious Overreach': Juror Pushes Back on Abbott's Call to Pardon ShooterAn alternate juror in the trial of a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder said Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s rush for a pardon is an “egregious overreach” to wipe aside the jury̵...