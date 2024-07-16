Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he's moving X, SpaceX to Texas, blames CA trans student privacy law

SpaceX will relocate to Starbase, Texas and X will move to Austin, Musk says

By The Associated Press

Billionaire Elon Musk says he's moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans to move SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change the “final straw.”

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

This article tagged under:

Elon Musktransgender rightsspace
