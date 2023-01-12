Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
soccer 20 mins ago

Tracking January 2023 Transfer Window Signings, Dates and More

The 2023 January transfer window is underway. Lets look at the latest marquee signings across Europe as they materialize.

