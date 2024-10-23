Police, family, and neighbors are seeking answers in the death of a 60-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a parked car on Saturday.

Fort Worth Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Richardson Street.

They say Patrick Morgan and another person were in the area to get food from Lulu's Lounge. Morgan stayed in the car.

"While he was getting food, someone or some people shot and killed the passenger still sitting inside that vehicle. When the driver came back to the vehicle, there were gunshots through the window, and the passenger there was dead," said Officer Bradley Perez, spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Morgan's wife was not ready to go on camera but told NBC 5 that he was killed while waiting for his favorite food, catfish.

She described Morgan as a "gentle husband, father, son, neighbor, coworker, brother and friend that never caused or participated in confusion or drama."

Donald Thomas, owner of Lulu's Lounge, wants to reiterate that the incident did not happen at his business.

“It did not happen at Lulu’s Lounge. Not on the parking lot, not inside the building," he said.

Like loved ones and others in the community, though, he has questions.

"It really doesn’t make too much sense to me," Thomas said.

“Why did it happen the way it did, where it did, when it did?” said Logan Busch, who works at a car shop nearby.

Those are questions police are asking, too.

“Right now, we still don’t know why that happened, we don’t know if it was a targeted hit or just a random drive-by or walk-by, not certain, yet," Perez said. “It’s too early to tell, as far as what was the MO, the motive behind this, why did this occur, did they know each other, did they not?”

Perez said there is no suspect in custody, yet, and they are asking any witnesses, or anyone with video, to come forward.