Body found in Trinity River, Fort Worth police investigating

A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Wednesday evening.

Officers and emergency personnel responded to the 3900 block of Watercourse Drive around 6:53 p.m. after reports of a man being seen floating in a body of water.

Authorities pulled the man out of the water and began using CPR to save his life, Fort Worth police said.

Despite life-saving efforts from police and first responders, the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The reason why the victim was found in the water is unknown, according to Fort Worth police. His identity was not revealed to the public.

