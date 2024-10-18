Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 17-19, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Scores

Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Scores

Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Scores

Week 7, Oct. 10-12: Scores

Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

CLASS 6A

Abilene 69, Lubbock 14

Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Lakes 33

Cypress Ridge 41, Houston Northbrook 0

Dallas Molina 50, North Mesquite 40

Edinburg 20, La Joya 0

Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Bush 7

Galena Park North Shore 55, Channelview 6

Houston King 49, Humble 27

Katy Mayde Creek 22, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Katy Tompkins 50, Katy Cinco Ranch 45

Klein Oak 32, Magnolia West 14

Laredo United 27, Castroville Medina Valley 20

McAllen Memorial 45, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7

Richmond George Ranch 44, Alief Elsik 40

South Garland 26, North Garland 21

Southlake Carroll 48, Justin Northwest 7

Spring Westfield 56, Aldine 7

The Woodlands 66, The Woodlands College Park 20

Wylie 34, Garland 7

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 55, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Austin LBJ 72, Austin Achieve 0

Brownsville Memorial 46, Brownsville Hanna 7

Canutillo 41, EP Chapin 7

Carrollton Creekview 45, Dallas Adams 0

Colleyville Heritage 24, Arlington Seguin 14

Crowley 27, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 57, Dallas Wilson 7

Denison 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Friendswood 68, Pasadena 0

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Centennial 28

FW Southwest 27, FW Eastern Hills 10

Laredo Martin 22, Eagle Pass Winn 2

Lubbock Cooper 31, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

New Caney Porter 41, La Porte 20

SA Jefferson 31, SA Highlands 0

SA Lanier 60, SA Brackenridge 9

SA Wagner 42, Victoria East 28

CLASS 4A

Decatur 66, FW Western Hills 7

Houston Wheatley 63, Houston Scarborough 6

La Feria 50, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

CLASS 3A

Mathis 65, CC West Oso 0

Tatum 33, Gladewater 28

CLASS 2A

Gruver 47, Bovina 0

Three Rivers 75, Premont 7

CLASS 1A

Claude 57, Boys Ranch 12

Gilmer Union Hill 64, Campbell 0

Hedley 56, Afton Patton Springs 6

Ladonia Fannindel 55, Trinidad 34

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Irving The Highlands 62, Denton Calvary 14

Lubbock Christ The King 59, Wilson 14

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Waco Reicher 21

SA Cornerstone 42, San Marcos 14

OTHER

Atlas Rattlers def. FW Temple Christian , forfeit

Buda Johnson 42, Schertz Clemens 21

Longview East Texas Christian 52, Tyler Heat 0

Randle 43, Baytown Lee 7

Sotomayor 34, SA Northside Taft 16

Trent def. Olfen , forfeit

Westlake Academy 62, Hill Homeschool 12

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Results of Friday's games will appear here after the games are concluded.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES