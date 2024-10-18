Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 17-19, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 17-19, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 10-12: Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Abilene 69, Lubbock 14
Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Lakes 33
Cypress Ridge 41, Houston Northbrook 0
Dallas Molina 50, North Mesquite 40
Edinburg 20, La Joya 0
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Bush 7
Galena Park North Shore 55, Channelview 6
Houston King 49, Humble 27
Katy Mayde Creek 22, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Katy Tompkins 50, Katy Cinco Ranch 45
Klein Oak 32, Magnolia West 14
Laredo United 27, Castroville Medina Valley 20
McAllen Memorial 45, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7
Richmond George Ranch 44, Alief Elsik 40
South Garland 26, North Garland 21
Southlake Carroll 48, Justin Northwest 7
Spring Westfield 56, Aldine 7
The Woodlands 66, The Woodlands College Park 20
Wylie 34, Garland 7
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 55, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14
Austin LBJ 72, Austin Achieve 0
Brownsville Memorial 46, Brownsville Hanna 7
Canutillo 41, EP Chapin 7
Carrollton Creekview 45, Dallas Adams 0
Colleyville Heritage 24, Arlington Seguin 14
Crowley 27, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 57, Dallas Wilson 7
Denison 49, Frisco Liberty 0
Friendswood 68, Pasadena 0
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Centennial 28
FW Southwest 27, FW Eastern Hills 10
Laredo Martin 22, Eagle Pass Winn 2
Lubbock Cooper 31, Amarillo Palo Duro 20
New Caney Porter 41, La Porte 20
SA Jefferson 31, SA Highlands 0
SA Lanier 60, SA Brackenridge 9
SA Wagner 42, Victoria East 28
CLASS 4A
Decatur 66, FW Western Hills 7
Houston Wheatley 63, Houston Scarborough 6
La Feria 50, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0
CLASS 3A
Mathis 65, CC West Oso 0
Tatum 33, Gladewater 28
CLASS 2A
Gruver 47, Bovina 0
Three Rivers 75, Premont 7
CLASS 1A
Claude 57, Boys Ranch 12
Gilmer Union Hill 64, Campbell 0
Hedley 56, Afton Patton Springs 6
Ladonia Fannindel 55, Trinidad 34
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Irving The Highlands 62, Denton Calvary 14
Lubbock Christ The King 59, Wilson 14
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Waco Reicher 21
SA Cornerstone 42, San Marcos 14
OTHER
Atlas Rattlers def. FW Temple Christian , forfeit
Buda Johnson 42, Schertz Clemens 21
Longview East Texas Christian 52, Tyler Heat 0
Randle 43, Baytown Lee 7
Sotomayor 34, SA Northside Taft 16
Trent def. Olfen , forfeit
Westlake Academy 62, Hill Homeschool 12
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Results of Friday's games will appear here after the games are concluded.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Results of
Saturday's games will appear here after the games are concluded.