Blowout wins keep top-ranked Texas high schools unchanged in Week 6

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores

The Week 6 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (4-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-14 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Humble, 42-0 2

3 North Crowley (5-0) W: Mansfield Legacy 56-0 3

4 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 39-24 4

5 Humble Summer Creek (4-0) W: Channelview, 59-0 5

6 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 44-7 6

7 Lake Travis (5-0) W: Austin Bowie, 44-6 7

8 Humble Atascocita (4-0) W: Sheldon King, 54-7 8

9 Allen (5-0) W: McKinney, 38-14 9

10 Coppell (4-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-14 10

11 Lamar Fulshear (5-0) W: Alief Taylor, 48-19 11

12 Austin Westlake (3-1) Idle 12

13 Katy (4-1) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-0 13

14 Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-1) W: Fort Bend Travis, 45-7 14

15 Prosper (3-1) W: Plano East, 42-16 15

16 Willis (5-0) W: Cleveland, 77-0 16

17 The Woodlands (4-1) W: Conroe Caney Creek 44-14 17

18 Fort Bend Hightower (5-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 64-3 18

19 Bridgeland (3-1) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-6 19

20 Denton Guyer (3-1) W: Flower Mound, 44-36 20

21 Cibolo Steele (4-1) W: Schertz Clements, 55-12 22

22 Cypress Springs (4-0) Idle 23

23 Katy Jordan (5-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 50-14 24

24 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 25

25 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 31-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Northwest Nelson



CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (4-0) W: Granbury, 63-20 1

2 Aledo (4-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 63-3 2

3 Frisco Lone Star (5-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 48-7 3

4 A&M Consolidated (5-0) W: Austin Anderson, 56-28 4

5 NRH Richland (5-0) W: NRH Birdville, 62-34 5

6 Dallas Highland Park (4-1) W: Tyler, 35-9 6

7 College Station (4-1) W: Kyle Lehman, 66-0 7

8 SA Pieper (5-0) W: Comal Smithson Valley, 39-36 8

9 Galveston Ball (5-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 45-0 9

10 Port Arthur Memorial (4-1) W: Beaumont United, 34-0 10

Dropped out: None



CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Port Neches-Groves (4-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 62-56 1

2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-2) W: Dallas Adamson, 50-0 2

3 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Boerne, 35-28 3

4 Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Hallsville, 56-0 4

5 Argyle (3-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 42-35 5

6 Richmond Randle (5-0) W: Alvin Iowa Colony, 30-10 6

7 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Austin Navarro, 64-0 7

8 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: Plainview, 30-17 9

9 Huntsville (3-1) W: New Caney West Fork, 42-7 NR

10 Melissa (4-1) W: Anna, 21-18 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Brenham, No. 10 CC Miller



CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Celina (5-0) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 42-7 3

2 Stephenville (5-0) W: Waco La Vega, 38-28 1

3 Austin LBJ (4-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 32-21 4

4 Kilgore (4-1) W: Longview Pine Tree, 17-6 7

5 Alvarado (5-0) W: Glen Rose, 71-50 8

6 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-1) W: Lindale, 42-30 9

7 El Campo (4-1) W: Giddings, 56-7 10

8 Canyon Randall (5-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 50-26 NR

9 SA Davenport (4-1) W: Pleasanton, 49-13 NR

10 Longview Pine Tree (4-1) L: Kilgore, 17-6 6

Dropped out: No. 2 Frisco Panther Creek, No. 5 Lake Dallas



CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-1) W: Jasper, 58-14 1

2 Brock (5-0) W: Eastlake (CA), 49-7 2

3 Gilmer (3-2) W: Brenham, 51-37 3

4 Sinton (5-0) W: CC Miller, 23-16 4

5 Seminole (5-0) W: Denver City, 57-8 5

6 Robinson (4-1) W: Hillsboro, 48-22 7

7 Graham (4-1) W: Lake Worth, 55-0 9

8 Wimberley (3-2) W: Geronimo Navarro, 47-21 10

9 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-2) W: Sunnyvale, 42-14 NR

10 West Orange-Stark (4-1) W: Fort Bend Crawford, 34-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Silsbee, No. 8 Glen Rose



CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Columbus (5-0) W: Bellville, 49-35 1

2 Malakoff (4-0) Idle 2

3 Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 48-42 3

4 Edna (4-0) W: Orange Grove, 28-0 4

5 Hitchcock (4-1) W: Silsbee, 42-10 5

6 Palestine Westwood (5-0) W: Beaumont Kelly, 43-0 8

7 Pottsboro (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 57-22 7

8 Jefferson (5-0) W: Gladewater, 41-12 10

9 Goliad (3-1) W: Mathis, 49-13 9

10 Tatum (4-1) W: Gladewater Sabine, 63-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Franklin



CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gunter (3-2) W: Bells, 42-6 1

2 Poth (4-0) W: Karnes City, 52-6 2

3 Lexington (5-0) W: Hearne, 64-7 4

4 East Bernard (5-0) W: Van Vleck, 40-14 6

5 New Diana (5-0) W: Winona, 65-0 5

6 Jacksboro (4-1) W: Burkburnett, 71-2 7

7 Wall (4-1) W: Sweetwater, 42-21 9

8 Altair Rice (5-0) W: Boling, 23-16 10

9 Canadian (3-2) L: Sunray, 30-20 3

10 WF City View (4-1) W: Childress, 41-25 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Holliday



CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Stamford (5-0) W: Henrietta, 55-14 1

2 Refugio (4-1) W: Premont, 56-0 2

3 Ganado (4-1) W: Flatonia, 84-3 3

4 Sunray (5-0) W: Canadian, 30-20 5

5 Hawley (5-0) W: Eastland, 22-21 4

6 Beckville (5-0) W: Elysian Fields, 60-28 6

7 Honey Grove (4-1) W: Quinlan Boles, 48-6 7

8 Panhandle (5-0) W: Wellington, 41-21 9

9 Mason (4-1) W: Christoval, 54-13 10

10 Hamilton (5-0) W: San Saba, 40-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Timpson



CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Mart (3-1) W: Bremond, 28-22 1

2 Stratford (2-2) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 30-12 2

3 Muenster (3-2) W: DeLeon, 50-21 3

4 Collinsville (5-0) W: Coleman, 52-6 7

5 Albany (3-2) W: Anson, 27-17 5

6 Windthorst (4-1) W: Seymour, 48-8 6

7 Wink (4-1) W: Coahoma, 51-40 9

8 Ropesville (5-0) W: Forsan, 44-0 NR

9 Shiner (2-3) W: Luling, 56-7 NR

10 Gruver (5-0) W: Guymon (OK), 62-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Bremond, No. 8 Miles, No. 10 Grapeland



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gordon (5-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 56-0 1

2 Abbott (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 88-38 2

3 Whiteface (5-0) W: Elida (NM), 48-0 3

4 May (5-0) W: Iredell, 62-14 5

5 Imperial Buena Vista (5-0) W: Westbrook, 42-36 9

6 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Stephenville Faith, 58-0 6

7 Happy (4-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 60-34 7

8 Aquilla (5-0) W: Hill County, 63-6 8

9 Westbrook (2-2) L: Imperial Buena Vista, 42-36 4

10 Lometa (5-0) W: Covington, 67-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Booker



CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Jayton (5-0) W: Hermleigh, 68-22 1

2 Richland Springs (5-0) W: Giddings State School, 48-0 2

3 Cherokee (4-0) W: Sidney, 60-14 3

4 Oglesby (3-2) W: Coolidge, 54-8 5

5 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Lefors, 60-8 9

6 Benjamin (2-1) Idle 8

7 Miami (4-1) W: McLean, 56-8 10

8 Follett (3-2) W: Booker, 70-50 NR

9 Iredell (3-2) L: May, 62-14 4

10 Strawn (3-2) W: Zephyr, 84-42 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Sidney, No. 7 Zephyr



PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 SA Holy Cross (5-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 48-0 1

2 Argyle Liberty Christian (3-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 56-0 2

3 Dallas First Baptist (5-0) W: Mercy Culture Prep, 48-0 3

4 FW All Saints (5-0) W: West Valley (CA), 50-0 4

5 Houston Kinkaid (4-1) W: Houston Second Baptist, 21-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Houston Second Baptist



PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 66-20 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: SA Castle Hills, 74-38 2

3 Fredericksburg Heritage (5-0) W: Bulverde Bracken, 56-0 3

4 CC Annapolis (5-0) Idle 4

5 Huntsville Alpha Omega (5-0) W: Lake Jackson Brazosport, 46-34 5

Dropped out: None