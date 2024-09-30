Blowout wins keep top-ranked Texas high schools unchanged in Week 6

The Week 5 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores
The Week 6 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (4-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-14 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Humble, 42-0 2
3 North Crowley (5-0) W: Mansfield Legacy 56-0 3
4 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 39-24 4
5 Humble Summer Creek (4-0) W: Channelview, 59-0 5
6 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 44-7 6
7 Lake Travis (5-0) W: Austin Bowie, 44-6 7
8 Humble Atascocita (4-0) W: Sheldon King, 54-7 8
9 Allen (5-0) W: McKinney, 38-14 9
10 Coppell (4-0) W: Lewisville Hebron, 49-14 10
11 Lamar Fulshear (5-0) W: Alief Taylor, 48-19 11
12 Austin Westlake (3-1) Idle 12
13 Katy (4-1) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-0 13
14 Fort Bend Ridge Point (4-1) W: Fort Bend Travis, 45-7 14
15 Prosper (3-1) W: Plano East, 42-16 15
16 Willis (5-0) W: Cleveland, 77-0 16
17 The Woodlands (4-1) W: Conroe Caney Creek 44-14 17
18 Fort Bend Hightower (5-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 64-3 18
19 Bridgeland (3-1) W: Houston Langham Creek, 35-6 19
20 Denton Guyer (3-1) W: Flower Mound, 44-36 20
21 Cibolo Steele (4-1) W: Schertz Clements, 55-12 22
22 Cypress Springs (4-0) Idle 23
23 Katy Jordan (5-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 50-14 24
24 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 25
25 Euless Trinity (4-1) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 31-28 NR
Dropped out: No. 21 Northwest Nelson
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (4-0) W: Granbury, 63-20 1
2 Aledo (4-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 63-3 2
3 Frisco Lone Star (5-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 48-7 3
4 A&M Consolidated (5-0) W: Austin Anderson, 56-28 4
5 NRH Richland (5-0) W: NRH Birdville, 62-34 5
6 Dallas Highland Park (4-1) W: Tyler, 35-9 6
7 College Station (4-1) W: Kyle Lehman, 66-0 7
8 SA Pieper (5-0) W: Comal Smithson Valley, 39-36 8
9 Galveston Ball (5-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 45-0 9
10 Port Arthur Memorial (4-1) W: Beaumont United, 34-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Port Neches-Groves (4-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 62-56 1
2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-2) W: Dallas Adamson, 50-0 2
3 SA Alamo Heights (5-0) W: Boerne, 35-28 3
4 Texarkana Texas (5-0) W: Hallsville, 56-0 4
5 Argyle (3-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 42-35 5
6 Richmond Randle (5-0) W: Alvin Iowa Colony, 30-10 6
7 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Austin Navarro, 64-0 7
8 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: Plainview, 30-17 9
9 Huntsville (3-1) W: New Caney West Fork, 42-7 NR
10 Melissa (4-1) W: Anna, 21-18 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Brenham, No. 10 CC Miller
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Celina (5-0) W: Frisco Panther Creek, 42-7 3
2 Stephenville (5-0) W: Waco La Vega, 38-28 1
3 Austin LBJ (4-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 32-21 4
4 Kilgore (4-1) W: Longview Pine Tree, 17-6 7
5 Alvarado (5-0) W: Glen Rose, 71-50 8
6 Tyler Chapel Hill (4-1) W: Lindale, 42-30 9
7 El Campo (4-1) W: Giddings, 56-7 10
8 Canyon Randall (5-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 50-26 NR
9 SA Davenport (4-1) W: Pleasanton, 49-13 NR
10 Longview Pine Tree (4-1) L: Kilgore, 17-6 6
Dropped out: No. 2 Frisco Panther Creek, No. 5 Lake Dallas
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Carthage (3-1) W: Jasper, 58-14 1
2 Brock (5-0) W: Eastlake (CA), 49-7 2
3 Gilmer (3-2) W: Brenham, 51-37 3
4 Sinton (5-0) W: CC Miller, 23-16 4
5 Seminole (5-0) W: Denver City, 57-8 5
6 Robinson (4-1) W: Hillsboro, 48-22 7
7 Graham (4-1) W: Lake Worth, 55-0 9
8 Wimberley (3-2) W: Geronimo Navarro, 47-21 10
9 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-2) W: Sunnyvale, 42-14 NR
10 West Orange-Stark (4-1) W: Fort Bend Crawford, 34-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Silsbee, No. 8 Glen Rose
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Columbus (5-0) W: Bellville, 49-35 1
2 Malakoff (4-0) Idle 2
3 Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 48-42 3
4 Edna (4-0) W: Orange Grove, 28-0 4
5 Hitchcock (4-1) W: Silsbee, 42-10 5
6 Palestine Westwood (5-0) W: Beaumont Kelly, 43-0 8
7 Pottsboro (5-0) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 57-22 7
8 Jefferson (5-0) W: Gladewater, 41-12 10
9 Goliad (3-1) W: Mathis, 49-13 9
10 Tatum (4-1) W: Gladewater Sabine, 63-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Franklin
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Gunter (3-2) W: Bells, 42-6 1
2 Poth (4-0) W: Karnes City, 52-6 2
3 Lexington (5-0) W: Hearne, 64-7 4
4 East Bernard (5-0) W: Van Vleck, 40-14 6
5 New Diana (5-0) W: Winona, 65-0 5
6 Jacksboro (4-1) W: Burkburnett, 71-2 7
7 Wall (4-1) W: Sweetwater, 42-21 9
8 Altair Rice (5-0) W: Boling, 23-16 10
9 Canadian (3-2) L: Sunray, 30-20 3
10 WF City View (4-1) W: Childress, 41-25 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Holliday
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Stamford (5-0) W: Henrietta, 55-14 1
2 Refugio (4-1) W: Premont, 56-0 2
3 Ganado (4-1) W: Flatonia, 84-3 3
4 Sunray (5-0) W: Canadian, 30-20 5
5 Hawley (5-0) W: Eastland, 22-21 4
6 Beckville (5-0) W: Elysian Fields, 60-28 6
7 Honey Grove (4-1) W: Quinlan Boles, 48-6 7
8 Panhandle (5-0) W: Wellington, 41-21 9
9 Mason (4-1) W: Christoval, 54-13 10
10 Hamilton (5-0) W: San Saba, 40-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Timpson
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Mart (3-1) W: Bremond, 28-22 1
2 Stratford (2-2) W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 30-12 2
3 Muenster (3-2) W: DeLeon, 50-21 3
4 Collinsville (5-0) W: Coleman, 52-6 7
5 Albany (3-2) W: Anson, 27-17 5
6 Windthorst (4-1) W: Seymour, 48-8 6
7 Wink (4-1) W: Coahoma, 51-40 9
8 Ropesville (5-0) W: Forsan, 44-0 NR
9 Shiner (2-3) W: Luling, 56-7 NR
10 Gruver (5-0) W: Guymon (OK), 62-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Bremond, No. 8 Miles, No. 10 Grapeland
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Gordon (5-0) W: FW Covenant Classical, 56-0 1
2 Abbott (5-0) W: Gail Borden County, 88-38 2
3 Whiteface (5-0) W: Elida (NM), 48-0 3
4 May (5-0) W: Iredell, 62-14 5
5 Imperial Buena Vista (5-0) W: Westbrook, 42-36 9
6 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Stephenville Faith, 58-0 6
7 Happy (4-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 60-34 7
8 Aquilla (5-0) W: Hill County, 63-6 8
9 Westbrook (2-2) L: Imperial Buena Vista, 42-36 4
10 Lometa (5-0) W: Covington, 67-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Booker
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Jayton (5-0) W: Hermleigh, 68-22 1
2 Richland Springs (5-0) W: Giddings State School, 48-0 2
3 Cherokee (4-0) W: Sidney, 60-14 3
4 Oglesby (3-2) W: Coolidge, 54-8 5
5 Matador Motley County (5-0) W: Lefors, 60-8 9
6 Benjamin (2-1) Idle 8
7 Miami (4-1) W: McLean, 56-8 10
8 Follett (3-2) W: Booker, 70-50 NR
9 Iredell (3-2) L: May, 62-14 4
10 Strawn (3-2) W: Zephyr, 84-42 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Sidney, No. 7 Zephyr
PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 SA Holy Cross (5-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 48-0 1
2 Argyle Liberty Christian (3-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 56-0 2
3 Dallas First Baptist (5-0) W: Mercy Culture Prep, 48-0 3
4 FW All Saints (5-0) W: West Valley (CA), 50-0 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (4-1) W: Houston Second Baptist, 21-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Houston Second Baptist
PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank
1 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 66-20 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: SA Castle Hills, 74-38 2
3 Fredericksburg Heritage (5-0) W: Bulverde Bracken, 56-0 3
4 CC Annapolis (5-0) Idle 4
5 Huntsville Alpha Omega (5-0) W: Lake Jackson Brazosport, 46-34 5
Dropped out: None