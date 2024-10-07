High School Sports

Many Texas high school football teams remain undefeated in Week 7

The Week 7 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (4-0) Idle 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Humble Kingwood, 48-21 2
3 North Crowley (5-0) Idle 3
4 DeSoto (4-1) Idle 4
5 Humble Atascocita (5-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 39-35 8
6 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 52-21 6
7 Lake Travis (5-0) Idle 7
8 Humble Summer Creek (4-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 39-35 5
9 Allen (5-0) Idle 9
10 Coppell (5-0) W: Denton Guyer, 31-24 10
11 Lamar Fulshear (6-0) W: Alief Hastings, 65-27 11
12 Austin Westlake (4-1) W: Austin Akins, 70-0 12
13 Katy (4-1) Idle 13
14 Fort Bend Ridge Point (5-1) W: Fort Bend Bush, 70-0 14
15 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-7 15
16 Willis (6-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 45-21 16
17 The Woodlands (4-1) Idle 17
18 Fort Bend Hightower (6-0) W: Fort Bend Dulles, 56-0 18
19 Bridgeland (4-1) W: Cypress Springs, 18-6 19
20 Katy Jordan (6-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 52-12 23
21 Euless Trinity (4-1) Idle 25
22 Cibolo Steele (5-1) W: SA East Central, 64-59 21
23 Denton Guyer (3-2) L: Coppell, 31-24 20
24 SA Northside Brennan (4-1) W: SA Northside O'Connor, 45-0 24
25 Pearland (5-1) W: Pearland Dawson, 42-29 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Cy Springs

CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Aledo (5-1) W: Denton Ryan, 42-27 2
2 Frisco Lone Star (6-0) W: Frisco, 27-24 3
3 A&M Consolidated (5-0) Idle 4
4 Denton Ryan (4-1) L: Aledo, 42-27 1
5 Richland (6-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 57-14 5
6 Dallas Highland Park (5-1) W: Red Oak, 32-14 6
7 College Station (5-1) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 58-14 7
8 SA Pieper (5-0) Idle 8
9 Galveston Ball (6-0) W: Port Arthur Memorial, 41-10 9
10 Lufkin (5-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 29-3 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Port Arthur Memorial

CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Port Neches-Groves (5-0) W: Huntsville, 24-21 1
2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-2) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 36-0 2
3 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: SA Harlandale, 55-9 3
4 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Whitehouse, 51-10 4
5 Argyle (4-1) W: Everman, 63-14 5
6 Richmond Randle (5-0) Idle 6
7 Liberty Hill (4-1) Idle 7
8 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) W: WF Legacy, 51-28 8
9 Lucas Lovejoy (3-2) W: Melissa, 41-38 NR
10 Montgomery (5-0) W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 46-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Huntsville, No. 10 Melissa

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Celina (6-0) W: Aubrey, 49-10 1
2 Austin LBJ (5-0) W: Austin Travis, 50-3 3
3 Alvarado (5-0) Idle 5
4 Stephenville (5-1) L: Ruston (LA), 63-17 2
5 Tyler Chapel Hill (5-1) W: Palestine, 28-0 6
6 El Campo (4-1) Idle 7
7 Canyon Randall (5-0) Idle 8
8 SA Davenport (5-1) W: SA Kennedy, 77-15 9
9 Longview Pine Tree (5-1) W: Mabank, 38-6 10
10 Sulphur Springs (5-0) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Kilgore

CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Carthage (4-1) W: San Benito, 56-0 1
2 Brock (5-0) Idle 2
3 Gilmer (3-2) Idle 3
4 Sinton (6-0) W: CC Calallen, 27-13 4
5 Seminole (6-0) W: Hereford, 49-17 5
6 Robinson (4-1) Idle 6
7 Graham (4-1) Idle 7
8 Wimberley (3-2) Idle 8
9 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-2) Idle 9
10 West Orange-Stark (4-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Columbus (6-0) W: Rogers, 56-8 1
2 Malakoff (5-0) W: Commerce, 58-6 2
3 Bushland (6-0) W: Perryton, 47-13 3
4 Edna (5-0) W: Aransas Pass, 55-0 4
5 Hitchcock (4-1) Idle 5
6 Palestine Westwood (5-0) Idle 6
7 Pottsboro (6-0) W: Dallas Madison, 48-23 7
8 Jefferson (6-0) W: Atlanta, 43-14 8
9 Goliad (4-1) W: Palacios, 56-8 9
10 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-1) W: Tatum, 36-26 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Tatum

CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Gunter (3-2) Idle 1
2 East Bernard (6-0) W: Altair Rice, 31-23 4
3 Poth (5-0) W: Nixon-Smiley, 39-0 2
4 Lexington (6-0) W: Caldwell, 52-7 3
5 New Diana (5-0) Idle 5
6 Jacksboro (4-1) Idle 6
7 Wall (5-1) W: Idalou, 33-10 7
8 WF City View (4-1) Idle 10
9 Woodville (5-1) W: Warren, 58-0 NR
10 Grand Saline (5-0) W: Harmony, 51-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Altair Rice, No. 9 Canadian

CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Stamford (5-0) Idle 1
2 Refugio (5-1) W: Riviera Kaufer, 72-0 2
3 Ganado (5-1) W: Kenedy, 35-0 3
4 Sunray (5-0) Idle 4
5 Hawley (5-0) Idle 5
6 Beckville (6-0) W: Big Sandy, 65-34 6
7 Honey Grove (5-1) W: Como-Pickton, 54-7 7
8 Panhandle (5-0) Idle 8
9 Mason (4-1) Idle 9
10 Hamilton (5-0) Idle 10
Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Mart (4-1) W: Chilton, 30-7 1
2 Stratford (3-2) W: Childress, 21-14 2
3 Muenster (3-2) Idle 3
4 Collinsville (5-0) Idle 4
5 Albany (3-2) Idle 5
6 Windthorst (5-1) W: Munday, 62-0 6
7 Wink (4-1) Idle 7
8 Ropesville (5-0) Idle 8
9 Shiner (2-3) Idle 9
10 Gruver (6-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 56-14 10
Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Gordon (6-0) W: Follett, 53-8 1
2 Abbott (6-0) W: Hill County, 66-0 2
3 Whiteface (6-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 60-12 3
4 May (6-0) W: Mertzon Irion County, 84-36 4
5 Imperial Buena Vista (5-0) Idle 5
6 Jonesboro (4-1) Idle 6
7 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 52-0 7
8 Aquilla (6-0) W: Bynum, 80-38 8
9 Westbrook (3-2) W: Garden City, 76-52 9
10 Saint Jo (6-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 32-30 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Lometa

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Jayton (6-0) W: Newcastle, 72-22 1
2 Richland Springs (5-0) Idle 2
3 Oglesby (4-2) W: Marble Falls Faith, 62-12 4
4 Matador Motley County (6-0) W: Petersburg, 38-24 5
5 Benjamin (3-1) W: Cherokee, 106-88 6
6 Cherokee (4-1) L: Benjamin, 106-88 3
7 Miami (4-1) Idle 7
8 Iredell (4-2) W: Gholson, 51-6 9
9 Strawn (4-2) W: Ranger, 86-0 10
10 Amherst (5-1) W: West Texas Boys Ranch, 62-12 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Follett

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 SA Holy Cross (6-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 61-7 1
2 Argyle Liberty Christian (4-1) W: Canyon West Plains, 56-7 2
3 Dallas First Baptist (6-0) W: FW Temple Christian, 67-8 3
4 FW All Saints (5-0) Idle 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (5-1) W: Dallas St. Mark's, 34-23 5
Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1 Houston Emery-Weiner (5-0) Idle 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) W: Huntsville Alpha Omega, 50-42 2
3 Fredericksburg Heritage (6-0) W: Knippa, 52-0 3
4 CC Annapolis (6-0) W: Runge, 46-0 4
5 Wichita Christian (6-0) W: Ladonia Fannindel, 64-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Huntsville Alpha Omega

