Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 26-28, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 26-28: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 58, Aldine MacArthur 21
Cypress Fairbanks 51, Cypress Ridge 7
Cypress Woods 54, Waller 35
EP Franklin 16, EP Coronado 13
Fort Bend Elkins 41, Fort Bend Austin 6
Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Travis 7
Galena Park North Shore 42, Humble 0
Humble Atascocita 54, Houston King 7
Katy 49, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Klein Cain 56, Tomball Memorial 14
Los Fresnos 38, Edinburg 14
McAllen Rowe 54, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
PSJA North 35, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7
SA Northside Clark 48, LEE 9
SA Northside Taft 28, SA Northside Stevens 27
Temple 44, Killeen Shoemaker 26
CLASS 5A
Aledo 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 3
Brownsville Lopez 28, Hidalgo 14
Canyon Randall 50, Lubbock Estacado 26
Carrollton Smith 47, Dallas Molina 28
CC Moody 49, Kingsville King 47
Crosby 49, Pasadena 0
Dallas Kimball 50, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Dallas Samuell 28, Seagoville 21
Denton Ryan 63, Granbury 20
Donna 20, Brownsville Rivera 9
Dripping Springs 63, Austin Akins 0
EP Irvin 17, EP Bowie 13
Frisco Independence 35, Frisco Liberty 14
Frisco Lone Star 48, Frisco Heritage 7
Galveston Ball 45, Baytown Sterling 0
Huntsville 42, West Fork 7
Lubbock Cooper 30, Plainview 17
McKinney North 35, Frisco Wakeland 24
Mesquite Poteet 44, Greenville 23
Richmond Foster 31, Richmond George Ranch 21
Waco University 28, Lampasas 21
Wylie East 57, North Garland 33
CLASS 4A
Bay City 56, Freeport Brazosport 0
Carrollton Ranchview 44, Bridgeport 13
Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 0
Dallas Lincoln 19, Dallas Pinkston 16
Decatur 70, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Kennedale 18, FW Dunbar 13
Liberty Hill 63, Austin Navarro 0
CLASS 3A
Grandview 21, Longview Spring Hill 14
Jefferson 41, Gladewater 12
CLASS 2A
Big Sandy 34, Harleton 20
Gruver 62, Guymon, Okla. 21
Iraan 34, Big Lake Reagan County 28
Keene Smith 86, Bluff Dale 38
Leakey 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Santa Maria 55, Riviera Kaufer 0
Shelbyville 64, Price Carlisle 33
Wolfe City 45, Timpson 27
CLASS 1A
Anton 51, Chillicothe 6
Blanket 64, Throckmorton 0
Happy 60, Springlake-Earth 34
Ladonia Fannindel 57, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 6
Miami 56, McLean 8
Perrin-Whitt 76, Gilmer Union Hill 64
Rotan 64, Moran 14
Silverton 55, White Deer 22
Trent 54, Lueders-Avoca 6
OTHER
Davenport 49, Pleasanton 13
Houston Heights 47, Wisdom 0
Jersey Village 51, Houston Northbrook 0
Prosper Rock Hill 24, Plano West 21
Randle 30, Iowa Colony 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benjamin vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
