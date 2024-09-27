Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 26-28, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 19-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 26-28: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 58, Aldine MacArthur 21

Cypress Fairbanks 51, Cypress Ridge 7

Cypress Woods 54, Waller 35

EP Franklin 16, EP Coronado 13

Fort Bend Elkins 41, Fort Bend Austin 6

Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Travis 7

Galena Park North Shore 42, Humble 0

Humble Atascocita 54, Houston King 7

Katy 49, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Klein Cain 56, Tomball Memorial 14

Los Fresnos 38, Edinburg 14

McAllen Rowe 54, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

PSJA North 35, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7

SA Northside Clark 48, LEE 9

SA Northside Taft 28, SA Northside Stevens 27

Temple 44, Killeen Shoemaker 26

CLASS 5A

Aledo 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 3

Brownsville Lopez 28, Hidalgo 14

Canyon Randall 50, Lubbock Estacado 26

Carrollton Smith 47, Dallas Molina 28

CC Moody 49, Kingsville King 47

Crosby 49, Pasadena 0

Dallas Kimball 50, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Dallas Samuell 28, Seagoville 21

Denton Ryan 63, Granbury 20

Donna 20, Brownsville Rivera 9

Dripping Springs 63, Austin Akins 0

EP Irvin 17, EP Bowie 13

Frisco Independence 35, Frisco Liberty 14

Frisco Lone Star 48, Frisco Heritage 7

Galveston Ball 45, Baytown Sterling 0

Huntsville 42, West Fork 7

Lubbock Cooper 30, Plainview 17

McKinney North 35, Frisco Wakeland 24

Mesquite Poteet 44, Greenville 23

Richmond Foster 31, Richmond George Ranch 21

Waco University 28, Lampasas 21

Wylie East 57, North Garland 33

CLASS 4A

Bay City 56, Freeport Brazosport 0

Carrollton Ranchview 44, Bridgeport 13

Dallas Carter 54, North Dallas 0

Dallas Lincoln 19, Dallas Pinkston 16

Decatur 70, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Kennedale 18, FW Dunbar 13

Liberty Hill 63, Austin Navarro 0

CLASS 3A

Grandview 21, Longview Spring Hill 14

Jefferson 41, Gladewater 12

CLASS 2A

Big Sandy 34, Harleton 20

Gruver 62, Guymon, Okla. 21

Iraan 34, Big Lake Reagan County 28

Keene Smith 86, Bluff Dale 38

Leakey 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Santa Maria 55, Riviera Kaufer 0

Shelbyville 64, Price Carlisle 33

Wolfe City 45, Timpson 27

CLASS 1A

Anton 51, Chillicothe 6

Blanket 64, Throckmorton 0

Happy 60, Springlake-Earth 34

Ladonia Fannindel 57, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 6

Miami 56, McLean 8

Perrin-Whitt 76, Gilmer Union Hill 64

Rotan 64, Moran 14

Silverton 55, White Deer 22

Trent 54, Lueders-Avoca 6

OTHER

Davenport 49, Pleasanton 13

Houston Heights 47, Wisdom 0

Jersey Village 51, Houston Northbrook 0

Prosper Rock Hill 24, Plano West 21

Randle 30, Iowa Colony 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benjamin vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Final scores for Friday's games will appear here after the games have concluded.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Final scores for Saturday's games will appear here after the games have concluded.