Top teams unchanged in Week 4 Texas high school football rankings

By The Associated Press

The Week 4 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (2-0) W: Baltimore St. Frances (MD), 28-24 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 47-3 2
3 North Crowley (3-0) W: Denton Guyer, 49-28 3
4 DeSoto (2-1) W: CC Miller, 57-21 5
5 Humble Summer Creek (3-0) W: Spring, 62-0 6
6 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Northwest Nelson, 33-21 7
7 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Midland Legacy, 41-20 8
8 Humble Atascocita (3-0) W: Austin Westlake, 39-21 9
9 Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: SA Northside Brandeis, 56-10 10
10 Allen (3-0) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 44-3 11
11 Coppell (3-0) W: Arlington Bowie, 72-33 12
12 The Woodlands (3-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 49-14 13
13 Lamar Fulshear (3-0) W: Fort Bend Austin, 55-14 15
14 Austin Westlake (2-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 39-21 4
15 Katy (2-1) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 47-7 16
16 Rockwall (2-1) W: Lewisville, 42-27 18
17 Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-1) W: Bridgeland, 38-21 19
18 Prosper (1-1) Idle 20
19 Klein Cain (3-0) W: Klein, 52-28 21
20 Fort Bend Hightower (3-0) W: Port Arthur Memorial, 40-37 OT 23
21 Willis (3-0) W: Conroe Caney Creek, 66-16 25
22 Waxahachie (2-1) W: Forney, 37-34 NR
23 Bridgeland (2-1) L: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 38-21 14
24 Denton Guyer (2-1) L: North Crowley, 49-28 17
25 Northwest Nelson (2-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 33-21 22

Dropped out: No. 24 Spring Westfield

CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 56-3 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 43-20 2
3 Aledo (2-1) W: White Settlement Brewer, 64-0 3
4 College Station (3-0) W: Austin Anderson, 34-17 4
5 Frisco Lone Star (3-0) W: McKinney North, 49-13 5
6 Richland (3-0) W: Denton, 56-0 6
7 College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 25-19 8
8 SA Pieper (3-0) W: SA Davenport, 42-7 NR
9 Galveston Ball (3-0) W: Friendswood, 33-7 NR
10 Port Arthur Memorial (2-1) L: Fort Bend Hightower, 40-37 OT 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Abilene, No. 9 Pflugerville Weiss

CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Port Neches-Groves (3-0) W: La Porte, 49-35 1
2 Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-2) W: Longview, 45-44 2
3 SA Alamo Heights (3-0) W: New Braunfels Canyon, 55-27 3
4 Texarkana Texas (3-0) W: Midlothian Heritage, 51-13 4
5 Argyle (2-1) W: Mansfield Timberview, 24-14 5
6 Richmond Randle (3-0) W: Fort Bend Travis, 62-7 6
7 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Crosby, 27-14 7
8 Lubbock Cooper (3-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 27-7 8
9 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: EP Eastlake, 49-35 10
10 Brenham (3-0) W: Bryan, 43-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 CC Miller

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Stephenville (3-0) W: Godley, 45-0 1
2 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0) W: Whitehouse, 21-19 2
3 Frisco Panther Creek (3-0) W: FW Southwest, 44-7 3
4 Celina (3-0) W: Gunter, 38-7 4
5 Austin LBJ (2-0) W: Wimberley, 27-16 8
6 Lake Dallas (3-0) W: Kaufman, 35-28 9
7 Longview Pine Tree (3-0) W: Dallas Carter, 21-7 10
8 Kilgore (2-1) L: Gilmer, 24-22 5
9 Alvarado (3-0) W: Robinson, 47-21 NR
10 El Campo (2-1) W: Fort Bend Dulles, 56-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 SA Davenport, No. 7 Brownwood

CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Carthage (1-1) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 58-20 1
2 Glen Rose (3-0) W: Brownwood, 44-16 2
3 Bellville (2-1) W: Fort Bend Crawford, 62-0 4
4 Brock (3-0) W: Aubrey, 38-13 5
5 Gilmer (1-2) W: Kilgore, 24-22 6
6 Wimberley (2-1) L: Austin LBJ, 27-16 3
7 Sinton (3-0) W: Alice, 42-12 7
8 Seminole (3-0) W: Sweetwater, 44-7 9
9 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 37-24 10
10 Madisonville (2-1) L: Malakoff, 29-28 8

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Malakoff (3-0) W: Madisonville, 29-28 1
2 Columbus (3-0) W: Needville, 60-21 2
3 Franklin (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-21 3
4 Edna (3-0) W: Refugio, 42-35 4
5 Bushland (3-0) W: Midland Christian, 35-14 5
6 Hitchcock (2-1) W: La Marque, 61-7 6
7 Pottsboro (3-0) W: Mount Vernon, 43-13 7
8 Palestine Westwood (3-0) W: Timpson, 63-34 NR
9 Goliad (2-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 35-16 NR
10 Anahuac (3-0) W: Garrison, 42-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Grandview, No. 9 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, No. 10 Tatum

CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Gunter (1-2) L: Celina, 38-7 1
2 Poth (3-0) W: Shiner, 21-14 2
3 Canadian (2-1) W: Dumas, 35-28 3
4 Jacksboro (3-0) W: Peaster, 32-13 4
5 Lexington (3-0) W: Rockdale, 66-7 5
6 New Diana (3-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 32-0 7
7 East Bernard (3-0) W: Ganado, 33-12 8
8 Holliday (2-1) L: FW Benbrook, 33-29 6
9 Wall (2-1) W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 25-24 9
10 El Maton Tidehaven (2-1) W: Hallettsville, 29-19 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Stamford (3-0) W: Lubbock Christian, 33-6 5
2 Refugio (2-1) L: Edna, 42-35 2
3 Ganado (2-1) L: East Bernard, 33-12 1
4 Hawley (3-0) W: Merkel, 47-6 7
5 Sunray (3-0) W: Stratford, 31-14 8
6 Beckville (3-0) W: Harmony, 51-27 9
7 Honey Grove (2-1) L: Winnsboro, 49-21 3
8 Timpson (2-1) L: Palestine Westwood, 63-34 4
9 Panhandle (3-0) W: Dalhart, 43-21 NR
10 Mason (2-1) W: Coleman, 53-6 10

Dropped out: No. 6 Garrison

CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Mart (2-1) W: Bartlett, 69-2 2
2 Stratford (1-2) L: Sunray, 31-14 1
3 Muenster (2-1) W: Windthorst, 56-21 4
4 Bremond (2-1) W: Moody, 67-0 6
5 Albany (1-2) W: Seymour, 35-7 5
6 Windthorst (2-1) L: Muenster, 56-21 3
7 Wellington (3-0) W: Friona, 42-7 8
8 Collinsville (3-0) W: Callisburg, 28-14 10
9 Lovelady (2-1) W: Groveton, 59-0 9
10 Lindsay (3-0) W: Pilot Point, 35-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Shiner

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Gordon (3-0) W: Strawn, 60-14 1
2 Abbott (3-0) W: Blum, 54-8 2
3 Whiteface (3-0) W: Boys Ranch, 60-0 3
4 Westbrook (2-1) W: Rankin, 62-28 4
5 May (3-0) W: Rochelle, 85-40 5
6 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Calvert, 78-6 6
7 Happy (2-1) W: Klondike, 38-33 7
8 Knox City (3-0) W: Abilene Christian, 62-20 8
9 Newcastle (3-0) W: Bowie Gold-burg, 72-36 9
10 Imperial Buena Vista (3-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 54-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Jayton (3-0) W: Turkey Valley, 61-0 1
2 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 57-0 2
3 Cherokee (3-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 46-0 4
4 Iredell (2-1) W: Walnut Springs, 51-6 6
5 Oglesby (1-2) W: Gholson, 58-8 5
6 Sidney (2-1) W: Stephenville Faith, 58-12 8
7 Whitharral (2-1) W: O’Donnell, 39-14 9
8 Benjamin (1-1) L: Gail Borden County, 86-68 3
9 Zephyr (3-0) W: Gorman, 51-20 NR
10 Miami (2-1) W: Wildorado, 58-12 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Klondike, No. 10 Rochelle

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 SA Holy Cross (2-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 35-17 1
2 Argyle Liberty Christian (2-1) W: Decatur, 49-21 2
3 Dallas First Baptist (3-0) W: Dallas Covenant, 62-12 3
4 FW All Saints (3-0) W: Lift for Life Academy (MO), 43-22 4
5 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 69-33 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1 Houston Emery-Weiner (3-0) W: Fort Bend Homeschool, 51-6 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Brazosport Christian, 55-6 2
3 Fredericksburg Heritage (3-0) W: Marble Falls Faith, 56-14 4
4 FW Covenant Classical (2-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 58-8 NR
5 CC Annapolis (3-0) W: Benavides, 52-6 5

Dropped out: No. 3 Decatur Victory Christian

Copyright The Associated Press

High School Sports
