Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Aug. 29-31, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 29-31, 2024.
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 27, Beaumont West Brook 17
Arlington Houston 24, Irving Nimitz 3
Austin Anderson 57, Austin McCallum 40
Austin Westlake 35, Prosper 14
Brownsville Rivera 27, La Joya 14
Dallas Skyline 21, North Forney 7
Dallas White 31, Dallas Hillcrest 6
Edinburg Economedes 31, Donna North 13
Fort Bend Kempner 19, Aldine 13
Harlingen South 16, McAllen Rowe 14
Houston Northbrook 22, Houston Chavez 12
Humble Atascocita 35, Houston Lamar 7
Klein 67, Conroe Oak Ridge 43
Klein Cain 57, Cypress Fairbanks 7
Laredo Johnson 34, Laredo Martin 6
McKinney Boyd 56, North Garland 6
Pasadena Dobie 53, Clear Brook 28
Pflugerville Hendrickson 14, Belton 0
Richardson 27, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21
Richmond George Ranch 29, Houston Westside 21
Round Rock Stony Point 28, Georgetown East View 22
SA Northside Brandeis 27, SA Northside O'Connor 20
SA Northside Taft 28, Schertz Clemens 22
SA South San Antonio 35, SA McCollum 21
Smithson Valley 45, SA Roosevelt 0
South Grand Prairie 38, Garland Rowlett 6
CLASS 5A
Amarillo Palo Duro 33, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Arlington Seguin 58, North Mesquite 0
Baytown Lee 14, Pasadena South Houston 10
Brownsville Memorial 34, PSJA Memorial 3
Carrollton Creekview 24, Irving 23
Carrollton Turner 30, Dallas Conrad 28
CC Miller 41, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7
Crowley 50, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Dallas Highland Park 34, Rockwall-Heath 21
Fort Bend Hightower 19, Clear Falls 14
Fort Bend Marshall 27, Friendswood 23
Frisco Centennial 13, Frisco Independence 9
Frisco Wakeland 14, Grapevine 10
FW North Side 35, FW Western Hills 20
FW South Hills 59, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7
FW Trimble Tech 62, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
Galveston Ball 54, Manvel 26
Humble Kingwood Park 29, League City Clear Creek 0
Lake Dallas 49, Denton 0
Lewisville The Colony 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Lindale 35, Hallsville 27
Mansfield Timberview 20, Dallas Kimball 6
New Caney Porter 37, Galena Park 13
Pflugerville Weiss 42, Round Rock McNeil 41, OT
Roma 26, Rio Grande City 14
Texarkana Texas 37, Tyler Legacy 13
Tomball 41, Houston Stratford 39
West Mesquite 37, Princeton 35
CLASS 4A
Clint Mountain View 33, Santa Teresa, N.M. 7
Kingsville King 42, SA Brackenridge 21
Lubbock Estacado 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7
Pearsall 40, SA Edison 21
Rio Hondo 73, Pharr Valley View 20
CLASS 3A
Aransas Pass 50, Riviera Kaufer 0
Banquete 21, Freer 20
Big Lake Reagan County 32, Olney 0
Canadian 32, Elk City, Okla. 27
CC London 45, Bishop 13
Coahoma 34, Forsan 28
Gladewater 21, Daingerfield 13
Jefferson 41, Leonard 0
Mathis 30, Taft 6
Pattonville Prairiland 36, Tishomingo, Okla. 0
Poth 35, Comanche 14
WF City View 37, Bridgeport 13
CLASS 2A
Collinsville 40, Tioga 13
Leakey 59, Rising Star 14
Shamrock 38, Sundown 34
Winters 28, Frost 27
CLASS 1A
Afton Patton Springs 40, Welch Dawson 19
Avalon 46, Gholson 0
Chillicothe 30, Kress 19
Happy 44, Rankin 38
Jayton 66, Westbrook 16
Ladonia Fannindel 44, Campbell 37
McLean 46, Crowell 0
Morgan 33, Cranfills Gap 12
Newcastle 50, Iredell 22
Paducah 46, Guthrie 0
Perrin-Whitt 46, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Santa Anna 42, Bronte 22
Silverton 63, Boys Ranch 33
Spur 50, Wellman-Union 0
Three Way 49, Evant 0
Walnut Springs 72, Ranger 27
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bryan Christian Homeschool 45, Bryan St. Joseph 16
Lubbock Christ The King 37, Anton 31
SA Sunnybrook 52, St Augustine 6
OTHER
Alpha Omega 46, Waco Methodist 0
Frisco Emerson 17, McKinney 7
Fulshear 19, Pearland 12
Jordan 66, Cypress Creek 20
Pieper 38, Boerne 36
Worthing 31, Rosenberg Terry 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cotton Center vs. Southland, ccd.
Odessa vs. Amarillo, ccd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
BIG GAME FRIDAY NIGHT
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
INSIDE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
