Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Aug. 29-31, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 29-31, 2024.

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 27, Beaumont West Brook 17

Arlington Houston 24, Irving Nimitz 3

Austin Anderson 57, Austin McCallum 40

Austin Westlake 35, Prosper 14

Brownsville Rivera 27, La Joya 14

Dallas Skyline 21, North Forney 7

Dallas White 31, Dallas Hillcrest 6

Edinburg Economedes 31, Donna North 13

Fort Bend Kempner 19, Aldine 13

Harlingen South 16, McAllen Rowe 14

Houston Northbrook 22, Houston Chavez 12

Humble Atascocita 35, Houston Lamar 7

Klein 67, Conroe Oak Ridge 43

Klein Cain 57, Cypress Fairbanks 7

Laredo Johnson 34, Laredo Martin 6

McKinney Boyd 56, North Garland 6

Pasadena Dobie 53, Clear Brook 28

Pflugerville Hendrickson 14, Belton 0

Richardson 27, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21

Richmond George Ranch 29, Houston Westside 21

Round Rock Stony Point 28, Georgetown East View 22

SA Northside Brandeis 27, SA Northside O'Connor 20

SA Northside Taft 28, Schertz Clemens 22

SA South San Antonio 35, SA McCollum 21

Smithson Valley 45, SA Roosevelt 0

South Grand Prairie 38, Garland Rowlett 6



CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 33, Amarillo Tascosa 21

Arlington Seguin 58, North Mesquite 0

Baytown Lee 14, Pasadena South Houston 10

Brownsville Memorial 34, PSJA Memorial 3

Carrollton Creekview 24, Irving 23

Carrollton Turner 30, Dallas Conrad 28

CC Miller 41, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7

Crowley 50, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Dallas Highland Park 34, Rockwall-Heath 21

Fort Bend Hightower 19, Clear Falls 14

Fort Bend Marshall 27, Friendswood 23

Frisco Centennial 13, Frisco Independence 9

Frisco Wakeland 14, Grapevine 10

FW North Side 35, FW Western Hills 20

FW South Hills 59, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7

FW Trimble Tech 62, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

Galveston Ball 54, Manvel 26

Humble Kingwood Park 29, League City Clear Creek 0

Lake Dallas 49, Denton 0

Lewisville The Colony 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Lindale 35, Hallsville 27

Mansfield Timberview 20, Dallas Kimball 6

New Caney Porter 37, Galena Park 13

Pflugerville Weiss 42, Round Rock McNeil 41, OT

Roma 26, Rio Grande City 14

Texarkana Texas 37, Tyler Legacy 13

Tomball 41, Houston Stratford 39

West Mesquite 37, Princeton 35



CLASS 4A

Clint Mountain View 33, Santa Teresa, N.M. 7

Kingsville King 42, SA Brackenridge 21

Lubbock Estacado 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7

Pearsall 40, SA Edison 21

Rio Hondo 73, Pharr Valley View 20



CLASS 3A

Aransas Pass 50, Riviera Kaufer 0

Banquete 21, Freer 20

Big Lake Reagan County 32, Olney 0

Canadian 32, Elk City, Okla. 27

CC London 45, Bishop 13

Coahoma 34, Forsan 28

Gladewater 21, Daingerfield 13

Jefferson 41, Leonard 0

Mathis 30, Taft 6

Pattonville Prairiland 36, Tishomingo, Okla. 0

Poth 35, Comanche 14

WF City View 37, Bridgeport 13



CLASS 2A

Collinsville 40, Tioga 13

Leakey 59, Rising Star 14

Shamrock 38, Sundown 34

Winters 28, Frost 27



CLASS 1A

Afton Patton Springs 40, Welch Dawson 19

Avalon 46, Gholson 0

Chillicothe 30, Kress 19

Happy 44, Rankin 38

Jayton 66, Westbrook 16

Ladonia Fannindel 44, Campbell 37

McLean 46, Crowell 0

Morgan 33, Cranfills Gap 12

Newcastle 50, Iredell 22

Paducah 46, Guthrie 0

Perrin-Whitt 46, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Santa Anna 42, Bronte 22

Silverton 63, Boys Ranch 33

Spur 50, Wellman-Union 0

Three Way 49, Evant 0

Walnut Springs 72, Ranger 27



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bryan Christian Homeschool 45, Bryan St. Joseph 16

Lubbock Christ The King 37, Anton 31

SA Sunnybrook 52, St Augustine 6



OTHER

Alpha Omega 46, Waco Methodist 0

Frisco Emerson 17, McKinney 7

Fulshear 19, Pearland 12

Jordan 66, Cypress Creek 20

Pieper 38, Boerne 36

Worthing 31, Rosenberg Terry 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cotton Center vs. Southland, ccd.

Odessa vs. Amarillo, ccd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

