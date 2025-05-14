Officials say they're not filing charges against those involved in a viral game that left one high school senior hospitalized weeks before graduation.

According to Arlington police, on April 20 several students were playing "Senior Assassin," a game popular with high school seniors, with the goal of shooting, or "eliminating" other participants with a water gun.

Police said during the game, 17-year-old Isaac Leal, a student at South Grand Prairie High School, climbed onto the back of another participating student's Jeep Wrangler while the driver drove around the 6500 block of Devine Drive.

When the Jeep turned onto Settler Drive, police said the car hit a dip, and Leal fell off.

According to police, the driver stopped, called 911 and Leal was taken to a local hospital by responding EMS.

Arlington police said their investigation with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office found no evidence that the Jeep's driver was driving recklessly or intentionally trying to hurt Leal, and that no criminal offense had occurred.

Police did not release the identities of the other participating students or details of Leal's injuries. It's unclear if Leal is still in the hospital.

However, police said, despite the lack of charges, they're encouraging parents to warn their kids of the risks of viral trends and challenges.