Going into final week, DFW teams own No. 1 rankings in 6A, 5A1, 5A2, 4A1

The Week 11 high school rankings from Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores
- Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores
- Week 10, Oct. 28-Nov. 2: Rankings | Scores
- Week 11, Nov. 4-9: Rankings | Scores
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (8-0) W: Mesquite, 50-6 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Sheldon King, 42-14 2
3 North Crowley (9-0) W: Mansfield, 59-11 3
4 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Central, 48-15 4
5 Humble Atascocita (8-1) W: Channelview, 55-0 5
6 DeSoto (7-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 70-38 6
7 Humble Summer Creek (8-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 42-14 7
8 Allen (9-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 63-16 8
9 Coppell (9-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 42-14 9
10 Lamar Fulshear (10-0) W: Alief Elsik, 42-16 10
11 Austin Westlake (8-1) W: Del Valle, 77-0 11
12 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Tompkins, 35-0 12
13 Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-1) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 35-20 13
14 Willis (10-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 63-21 14
15 The Woodlands (8-1) W: Conroe, 21-7 15
16 Lake Travis (8-1) W: Austin Akins, 51-0 16
17 Bridgeland (8-1) W: Cypress Ranch, 41-3 18
18 Euless Trinity (8-1) W: Justin Northwest, 49-13 19
19 Cibolo Steele (8-1) W: New Braunfels Canyon, 62-0 20
20 Prosper (7-2) W: Princeton, 84-41 21
21 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) W: SA Northside Taft, 69-0 23
22 Alvin Shadow Creek (8-1) W: South Houston, 49-0 24
23 Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Round Rock Westwood, 49-0 25
24 Fort Bend Hightower (8-1) L: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 35-20 17
25 Klein Cain (8-1) W: Tomball, 27-12 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Denton Guyer
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Aledo (8-1) W: Azle, 77-14 1
2 A&M Consolidated (9-0) W: Buda Hays, 49-0 2
3 Denton Ryan (8-1) W: White Settlement Brewer, 31-7 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (8-1) W: Burleson Centennial, 42-14 4
5 College Station (9-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 44-38 5
6 SA Pieper (9-0) W: Victoria East, 49-17 6
7 Lufkin (8-1) W: Beaumont United, 42-7 7
8 CC Flour Bluff (9-0) W: PSJA North, 28-27 (OT) 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (8-1) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 63-23 9
10 NRH Richland (7-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-2) W: Dallas Samuell, 2-0 (Forfeit) 1
2 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 39-7 2
3 Texarkana Texas (9-0) W: Jacksonville, 48-7 3
4 Argyle (8-1) W: Grapevine, 62-7 4
5 Richmond Randle (9-0) W: Santa Fe, 68-0 5
6 Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Austin Crockett, 56-0 6
7 Brenham (8-1) W: Waco University, 43-7 7
8 Port Neches-Groves (8-1) W: Montgomery, 37-31 9
9 Alvin Iowa Colony (8-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 45-0 10
10 Prosper Walnut Grove (8-1) W: Melissa, 37-28 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Nederland
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Celina (9-0) W: Nevada Community, 70-6 1
2 Austin LBJ (9-0) W: Taylor, 46-14 2
3 Alvarado (9-0) W: River Oaks Castleberry, 62-7 3
4 Stephenville (8-1) W: Brownwood, 44-0 4
5 SA Davenport (9-1) W: Comal Canyon Lake, 61-42 5
6 Kilgore (7-2) Idle 6
7 Longview Pine Tree (8-1) W: Lindale, 13-7 7
8 Bay City (8-1) W: Beeville Jones, 50-6 8
9 Sulphur Springs (8-1) W: Lake Dallas, 38-8 9
10 Springtown (9-1) W: Decatur, 41-38 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 El Campo
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Carthage (8-1) W: Rusk, 49-7 1
2 Sinton (9-0) W: Robstown, 63-6 3
3 Graham (8-1) W: Brock, 38-0 5
4 Wimberley (7-2) W: Smithville, 56-0 6
5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Pittsburg, 49-3 7
6 West Orange-Stark (8-1) W: Cleveland Tarkington, 55-7 8
7 Gilmer (6-3) W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-28 9
8 Bellville (6-3) W: Madisonville, 47-21 10
9 Hamshire-Fannett (8-1) W: Shepherd, 55-8 NR
10 Waco La Vega (6-3) W: Waco Connally, 31-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Brock, No. 4 Seminole
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Malakoff (9-0) W: Mount Vernon, 70-0 1
2 Edna (9-0) W: CC West Oso, 56-0 2
3 Hitchcock (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-14 3
4 Columbus (8-1) W: Hallettsville, 42-14 4
5 Palestine Westwood (9-0) W: Fairfield, 62-39 5
6 Jefferson (9-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 35-34 6
7 Winnsboro (8-1) Idle 8
8 Franklin (6-2) W: Cameron Yoe, 69-35 9
9 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-2) L: Jefferson, 35-34 7
10 Shallowater (7-2) W: Amarillo River Road, 44-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Gunter (7-2) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-0 1
2 East Bernard (9-0) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 24-7 2
3 Poth (9-0) W: SA Young Men's Leadership, 49-0 3
4 New Diana (9-0) W: Arp, 41-16 4
5 Wall (8-1) Idle 5
6 Grand Saline (9-0) W: Prairiland, 56-13 6
7 Newton (7-3) W: Warren, 64-0 7
8 Jacksboro (7-2) W: Valley View, 60-0 8
9 Lexington (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-0 9
10 Holliday (7-2) W: Henrietta, 56-7 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Stamford (9-0) W: Olney, 64-0 1
2 Refugio (8-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 62-0 2
3 Sunray (9-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 49-0 4
4 Ganado (8-1) W: Bloomington, 86-0 3
5 Hawley (9-0) W: Abilene Texas Leadership, 49-0 5
6 Honey Grove (8-1) W: Cooper, 26-14 6
7 Mason (8-1) W: Johnson City, 63-17 8
8 Panhandle (8-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 64-0 7
9 Corsicana Mildred (9-0) W: Price Carlisle, 38-17 9
10 Hamilton (9-0) W: Hico, 36-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Mart (8-1) W: Frost, 72-8 1
2 Muenster (7-2) W: Collinsville, 34-20 3
3 Albany (7-2) W: Roscoe, 38-7 4
4 Gruver (10-0) W: Farwell, 49-12 5
5 Collinsville (8-1) L: Muenster, 34-20 2
6 Stratford (5-3) W: Vega, 47-0 6
7 Windthorst (8-1) W: Electra, 20-6 7
8 Wink (8-1) W: Eldorado, 55-0 8
9 Shiner (6-3) W: Louise, 68-0 9
10 Junction (8-1) W: La Rue La Pryor, 55-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-0 1
2 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 2
3 Whiteface (9-0) W: O'Donnell, 60-8 3
4 May (9-0) W: Lometa, 66-18 4
5 Imperial Buena Vista (8-0) Idle 5
6 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 70-18 6
7 Aquilla (9-0) Idle 7
8 Happy (8-1) W: Hart, forfeit 8
9 Westbrook (7-2) W: Roby, 51-0 9
10 Saint Jo (9-0) W: Campbell, 56-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Jayton (10-0) W: Aspermont, 54-0 1
2 Richland Springs (8-0) W: Rochelle, 51-6 2
3 Oglesby (7-2) Idle 3
4 Matador Motley County (9-0) W: Paducah, 52-34 4
5 Benjamin (6-1) W: Crowell, 70-24 5
6 Cherokee (8-1) W: Buckholts, 52-0 6
7 Iredell (8-2) W: Three Way, 61-23 7
8 Strawn (6-2) W: Moran, 62-0 8
9 Whitharral (7-2) W: Anton, 54-0 9
10 Zephyr (8-1) W: Sidney, 48-0 10
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS - 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 SA Holy Cross (9-0) Idle 1
2 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 56-20 2
3 FW All Saints (9-0) W: FW Christian, 37-14 3
4 Dallas First Baptist (8-1) Idle 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (8-1) W: Houston St. John's, 21-19 5
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS - SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Houston Emery-Weiner (8-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 76-48 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (10-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 67-0 2
3 Fredericksburg Heritage (9-0) W: San Marcos Hill Country, 60-0 3
4 CC Annapolis (10-0) W: Houston Mount Carmel, forfeit 4
5 Wichita Christian (9-0) W: Azle Christian, 53-6 5
Dropped out: None