Duncanville, Aledo tops in 6A, 5AD1 while SOC moves into top spot in 5AD2

The Week 10 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (7-0) W: Mesquite Horn, 52-7 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 27-23 2

3 North Crowley (8-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 67-0 3

4 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Hurst Bell, 73-7 5

5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 27-23 4

6 DeSoto (6-2) W: Cedar Hill, 63-24 7

7 Humble Summer Creek (7-1) W: Humble, 45-17 8

8 Allen (8-0) W: Prosper, 22-7 9

9 Coppell (8-0) W: Denton Braswell 53-0 10

10 Lamar Fulshear (9-0) W: Richmond George Ranch, 66-7 11

11 Austin Westlake (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 28-16 12

12 Katy (7-1) W: Katy Paetow, 37-3 13

13 Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-1) W: Fort Bend Clements, 77-0 14

14 Willis (9-0) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 63-17 16

15 The Woodlands (7-1) W: New Caney, 52-0 17

16 Lake Travis (7-1) L: Austin Westlake, 28-16 6

17 Fort Bend Hightower (8-0) W: Fort Bend Austin, 43-14 18

18 Bridgeland (7-1) W: Cy Lakes, 56-14 19

19 Euless Trinity (7-1) W: Haslet Eaton, 33-14 20

20 Cibolo Steele (7-1) W: San Marcos, 63-0 21

21 Prosper (6-2) L: Allen, 22-7 15

22 Denton Guyer (6-2) W: Little Elm, 49-21 22

23 SA Northside Brennan (7-1) W: SA Northside Stevens, 52-0 23

24 Alvin Shadow Creek (7-1) W: Pearland, 41-28 25

25 Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: Hutto, 38-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Pearland

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Aledo (7-1) W: Richland, 49-42 (OT) 1

2 A&M Consolidated (8-0) W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 86-6 3

3 Denton Ryan (7-1) W: Denton, 55-14 4

4 Dallas Highland Park (7-1) W: Cleburne, 45-8 5

5 College Station (8-1) W: Lockhart, 56-10 6

6 SA Pieper (8-0) W: SA MacArthur, 75-7 7

7 Lufkin (7-1) W: Port Arthur Memorial, 30-23 9

8 CC Flour Bluff (8-0) W: Donna North, 55-0 NR

9 Frisco Lone Star (7-1) L: Frisco Wakeland, 65-59 OT 2

10 NRH Richland (7-2) L: Aledo, 49-42 OT 10

Dropped out: No. 8 Galveston Ball

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-2) W: Seagoville, 63-0 2

2 SA Alamo Heights (9-0) W: SA McCollum, 60-0 3

3 Texarkana Texas (8-0) Idle 4

4 Argyle (7-1) W: Burleson, 56-0 5

5 Richmond Randle (8-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 58-0 6

6 Liberty Hill (7-1) W: Austin McCallum, 78-57 7

7 Brenham (7-1) W: Killeen Ellison, 50-28 10

8 Nederland (7-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 24-21 NR

9 Port Neches-Groves (7-1) L: Nederland, 24-21 1

10 Alvin Iowa Colony (7-1) W: Fort Bend Marshall, 35-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Lubbock-Cooper, No. 9 Lovejoy

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Celina (8-0) W: Paris, 45-7 1

2 Austin LBJ (8-0) W: Austin Northeast, 85-0 2

3 Alvarado (8-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 79-13 3

4 Stephenville (7-1) W: Lampasas, 42-31 4

5 SA Davenport (8-1) W: Uvalde, 56-24 7

6 Kilgore (7-2) W: Palestine, 52-7 8

7 Longview Pine Tree (7-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 20-14 9

8 Bay City (7-1) W: El Campo, 26-20 10

9 Sulphur Springs (7-1) W: Nevada Community, 56-7 NR

10 El Campo (6-2) L: Bay City, 26-20 5

Dropped out: No. 6 Canyon Randall

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-1) W: Bullard, 55-0 1

2 Brock (8-0) W: Burkburnett, 80-13 2

3 Sinton (8-0) W: Ingleside, 52-21 4

4 Seminole (8-0) W: Snyder, 64-6 5

5 Graham (7-1) W: Mineral Wells, 37-0 7

6 Wimberley (6-2) W: Gonzales, 59-10 8

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Gilmer, 27-10 9

8 West Orange-Stark (7-1) W: Silsbee, 35-0 10

9 Gilmer (5-3) L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 27-10 3

10 Bellville (5-3) W: Giddings, 60-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Robinson

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Malakoff (8-0) W: Emory Rains, 56-0 2

2 Edna (8-0) W: Goliad, 49-21 4

3 Hitchcock (7-1) W: Columbus, 37-36 (OT) 5

4 Columbus (7-1) L: Hitchcock, 37-36 (OT) 1

5 Palestine Westwood (8-0) W: Teague, 42-36 6

6 Jefferson (8-0) W: Sabine, 74-12 7

7 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-1) W: White Oak, 78-20 9

8 Winnsboro (8-1) W: Mount Vernon, 62-0 10

9 Franklin (5-2) W: McGregor, 66-10 NR

10 Shallowater (6-2) W: Bushland, 21-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Bushland, No. 8 Goliad

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gunter (6-2) W: Blue Ridge, 52-21 1

2 East Bernard (8-0) W: Wallis Brazos, 41-9 2

3 Poth (8-0) W: Natalia, 54-6 3

4 New Diana (8-0) W: Buffalo, 84-0 5

5 Wall (8-1) W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 58-6 6

6 Grand Saline (8-0) W: Lone Oak, 28-7 8

7 Newton (6-3) W: Trinity, 64-0 9

8 Jacksboro (6-2) W: Henrietta, 60-17 10

9 Lexington (7-1) L: Blanco, 38-28 4

10 Holliday (6-2) W: WF City View, 41-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 WF City View

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Stamford (8-0) W: Abilene TLC, 58-6 1

2 Refugio (7-1) W: Freer, 95-0 2

3 Sunray (8-0) W: Panhandle, 59-41 4

4 Ganado (7-1) Idle 3

5 Hawley (8-0) W: Cisco, 41-0 5

6 Honey Grove (7-1) Idle 6

7 Mason (7-1) W: Holland, 61-15 8

8 Panhandle (7-1) L: Sunray, 59-41 7

9 Corsicana Mildred (8-0) W: Kerens, 27-26 9

10 Hamilton (8-0) W: Bangs, 46-8 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Mart (7-1) W: Meridian, 54-0 1

2 Collinsville (8-0) W: Era, 58-12 2

3 Muenster (6-2) W: Santo, 43-7 3

4 Albany (6-2) W: Cross Plains, 62-12 4

5 Gruver (9-0) W: Vega, 56-0 5

6 Stratford (4-3) W: Bovina, 63-0 6

7 Windthorst (7-1) W: Haskell, 55-7 7

8 Wink (7-1) W: Sterling City, 41-0 8

9 Shiner (5-3) W: Pettus, 50-0 10

10 Junction (7-1) W: D’Hanis, 54-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Ropesville

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Gordon (8-0) Idle 1

2 Abbott (8-0) W: Gholson, 66-6 2

3 Whiteface (8-0) W: Meadow, 64-12 3

4 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 72-8 4

5 Imperial Buena Vista (8-0) W: Garden City, 60-48 5

6 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 54-8 6

7 Aquilla (9-0) W: Penelope, 58-0 8

8 Happy (7-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 48-46 7

9 Westbrook (6-2) W: Highland, 58-8 9

10 Saint Jo (8-0) W: Leverett’s Chapel, 89-38 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Jayton (9-0) W: Lueders-Avoca, 52-0 1

2 Richland Springs (7-0) W: Panther Creek, forfeit 2

3 Oglesby (7-2) W: Priddy, 68-0 3

4 Matador Motley County (8-0) W: Hedley, 62-7 4

5 Benjamin (5-1) W: Chillicothe, 60-0 5

6 Cherokee (7-1) W: Pawnee, forfeit 6

7 Iredell (7-2) W: Kopperl, 70-24 7

8 Strawn (5-2) W: Throckmorton, 56-0 8

9 Whitharral (6-2) Idle 10

10 Zephyr (7-1) W: Blanket, 58-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Blanket

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 SA Holy Cross (9-0) W: Schertz John Paul II, 49-0 1

2 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: FW Nolan, 64-0 2

3 FW All Saints (8-0) W: Midland Christian, 49-28 4

4 Dallas First Baptist (8-1) W: Waco Reicher, 60-7 3

5 Houston Kinkaid (7-1) W: The Woodlands John Cooper, 39-7 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank

1 Houston Emery-Weiner (7-0) Idle 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (9-0) W: Giddings State School, 70-25 2

3 Fredericksburg Heritage (8-0) W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 54-0 3

4 CC Annapolis (9-0) W: Houston Cristo Rey, 69-18 4

5 Wichita Christian (8-0) W: Carrollton Prince of Peace, 56-16 5

Dropped out: None