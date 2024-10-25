Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 24-26, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores

Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores

Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores

Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores

Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores

Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores

Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores

Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Austin Bowie 48, Austin Akins 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Manor 14

Converse Judson 14, New Braunfels Canyon 13

Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21

Edinburg Vela 56, McAllen Memorial 0

Garland 33, Garland Lakeview Centennial 32

Harlingen 10, Brownsville Hanna 6

Houston Northbrook 33, Houston Memorial 3

Houston Spring Woods 14, Houston Madison 6

Katy 37, Katy Paetow 3

Klein 48, Klein Oak 24

La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21

League City Clear Creek 27, Houston Clear Lake 17

Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Memorial 21

Mission 52, McAllen Rowe 42

Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Memorial 21

Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Irving Nimitz 7

Spring Westfield 52, Aldine MacArthur 0

Waxahachie 16, Dallas Skyline 13, OT



CLASS 5A

Amarillo 54, Lubbock Coronado 14

Arlington Seguin 57, Everman 28

Carrollton Turner 42, Dallas Sunset 36

Fort Bend Hightower 43, Fort Bend Austin 14

Frisco 21, Frisco Lebanon Trail 9

Frisco Liberty 28, Frisco Memorial 7

Frisco Wakeland 65, Frisco Lone Star 59, OT

FW Arlington Heights 63, FW Trimble Tech 7

Gregory-Portland 42, CC Carroll 7

Houston Waltrip 49, Houston Austin 0

Humble Kingwood Park 49, Pasadena 7

McKinney North 52, Frisco Centennial 21

Mercedes 40, PSJA Southwest 13

Montgomery 59, West Fork 6

Richmond Foster 21, Alief Hastings 6

SA Jefferson 20, SA Houston 12

SA Southwest 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10

Waller 21, Houston Langham Creek 14

West Mesquite 48, Carrollton Creekview 21



CLASS 4A

Canyon 50, Pampa 14

Dallas Hillcrest 35, Dallas Jefferson 6

Dallas Pinkston 24, Dallas Roosevelt 9



CLASS 3A

Lyford 27, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Waskom 55, Big Sandy 16



CLASS 2A

Burkeville 61, High Island 0



CLASS 1A

Crowell 52, Guthrie 41

Jayton 52, Lueders-Avoca 0

Lamesa Klondike 81, Wilson 0

Paducah 58, Afton Patton Springs 0

Savoy 45, Campbell 7

Turkey Valley 57, Silverton 12



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bryan Allen Academy 65, Katy Faith West 16

Houston St. Thomas 27, Tomball Concordia 9

Temple Central Texas 48, Conroe Covenant 0



OTHER

Alpha Omega 52, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Cypress Bridgeland 56, Cypress Lakes 14

Fort Worth THESA 46, ETHS 14

FW Brewer 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Jordan 31, Katy Taylor 3

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 51, Midland Holy Cross 0

San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Taft 7

Tribe Consolidated 58, Victoria Gators 40

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday football scores will appear here after games have concluded.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday football scores will appear here after games have concluded.