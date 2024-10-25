Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Oct. 24-26, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24-26, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores
- Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Scores
- Week 3, Sept. 12-14: Scores
- Week 4, Sept. 16-21: Rankings | Scores
- Week 5, Sept. 23-28: Rankings | Scores
- Week 6, Sept. 30 to Oct. 5: Rankings | Scores
- Week 7, Oct. 7-12: Rankings | Scores
- Week 8, Oct. 14-19: Rankings | Scores
- Week 9, Oct. 21-26: Rankings | Scores
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
CLASS 6A
Austin Bowie 48, Austin Akins 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Manor 14
Converse Judson 14, New Braunfels Canyon 13
Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21
Edinburg Vela 56, McAllen Memorial 0
Garland 33, Garland Lakeview Centennial 32
Harlingen 10, Brownsville Hanna 6
Houston Northbrook 33, Houston Memorial 3
Houston Spring Woods 14, Houston Madison 6
Katy 37, Katy Paetow 3
Klein 48, Klein Oak 24
La Joya 24, Edinburg North 21
League City Clear Creek 27, Houston Clear Lake 17
Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Memorial 21
Mission 52, McAllen Rowe 42
Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Memorial 21
Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Irving Nimitz 7
Spring Westfield 52, Aldine MacArthur 0
Waxahachie 16, Dallas Skyline 13, OT
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 54, Lubbock Coronado 14
Arlington Seguin 57, Everman 28
Carrollton Turner 42, Dallas Sunset 36
Fort Bend Hightower 43, Fort Bend Austin 14
Frisco 21, Frisco Lebanon Trail 9
Frisco Liberty 28, Frisco Memorial 7
Frisco Wakeland 65, Frisco Lone Star 59, OT
FW Arlington Heights 63, FW Trimble Tech 7
Gregory-Portland 42, CC Carroll 7
Houston Waltrip 49, Houston Austin 0
Humble Kingwood Park 49, Pasadena 7
McKinney North 52, Frisco Centennial 21
Mercedes 40, PSJA Southwest 13
Montgomery 59, West Fork 6
Richmond Foster 21, Alief Hastings 6
SA Jefferson 20, SA Houston 12
SA Southwest 31, Eagle Pass Winn 10
Waller 21, Houston Langham Creek 14
West Mesquite 48, Carrollton Creekview 21
CLASS 4A
Canyon 50, Pampa 14
Dallas Hillcrest 35, Dallas Jefferson 6
Dallas Pinkston 24, Dallas Roosevelt 9
CLASS 3A
Lyford 27, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Waskom 55, Big Sandy 16
CLASS 2A
Burkeville 61, High Island 0
CLASS 1A
Crowell 52, Guthrie 41
Jayton 52, Lueders-Avoca 0
Lamesa Klondike 81, Wilson 0
Paducah 58, Afton Patton Springs 0
Savoy 45, Campbell 7
Turkey Valley 57, Silverton 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bryan Allen Academy 65, Katy Faith West 16
Houston St. Thomas 27, Tomball Concordia 9
Temple Central Texas 48, Conroe Covenant 0
OTHER
Alpha Omega 52, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Cypress Bridgeland 56, Cypress Lakes 14
Fort Worth THESA 46, ETHS 14
FW Brewer 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Jordan 31, Katy Taylor 3
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 51, Midland Holy Cross 0
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside Taft 7
Tribe Consolidated 58, Victoria Gators 40
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
High School Sports
Covering high school sports in North Texas.
Friday football scores will appear here after games have concluded.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Saturday football scores will appear here after games have concluded.