Frisco teen Karmelo Anthony accused in fatal stabbing set to graduate from high school

A Frisco high school senior accused in a fatal stabbing will graduate and receive his diploma after an agreement was reached between his family and Frisco Independent School District, according to the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN).

The social justice organization announced that 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony has met all academic requirements, including maintaining a 3.7 GPA and completing the necessary credits. Under the agreement, Anthony will not attend any senior graduation activities but will receive his high school diploma without needing to complete the final month and a half of the school year.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” said Minister Dominique Alexander, NGAN president. “This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

NGAN said it worked alongside Anthony’s legal team in a series of discussions with Frisco ISD leadership following a recent press conference. While the specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the organization confirmed that the result ensures Anthony’s graduation.

Anthony is facing a murder charge in connection with the April 2 stabbing death of fellow student Austin Metcalf during a track meet at Frisco Memorial High School.

He was released from jail on a $250,000 bond after it was lowered from $1 million, and is under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Due to ongoing threats and public scrutiny, the Anthony family has relocated for safety. NGAN also states they have been providing the family with support and security.

NBC 5 has reached out to Frisco ISD, and we are waiting to hear back.