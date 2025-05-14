Azle teen's family seeks justice after brutal roadside assault

The family of an Azle teen said their daughter's ex-boyfriend ambushed and assaulted her after her "friends" pretended to have car trouble.

The family wants justice after they say the 16-year-old was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend and left on the side of the road. Police said they’ve arrested the suspect, and more teens could be charged.

"She's a strong girl, but it was terrifying for her," said Rachel Brown, the teen girl’s aunt.

Brown said her niece, Lily, left her Azle home and got into a car with a group of "friends" on Saturday, May 3, around 11:30 p.m.

"They drove her to kind of a desolate place where she didn't really know where she was at and pulled over under the guise that there was something wrong with the car," described Brown.

According to the family, as soon as the car stopped, the girl’s ex-boyfriend opened the door.

"He pulled her out of the car, [he] started beating her, continued to choke her, took her phone and her money," explained Brown. "When he stopped hitting her, he got back in the car. She jumped back in the car to try to grab at least her phone, and the attack continued from there. The car started driving away, and her ex-boyfriend pushed her out of the car. They left her on the side of the road."

Reno police said the assault took place in the 200 block of Jay Bird Lane, about 10 minutes from Lily’s home.

"Luckily, there was a kid in town that was driving by, happened to notice her on the side of the road, and pulled over," said Brown about the young man who took her niece to the Azle Police Department. "We are very grateful for him. He is a guardian angel for us."

Brown said the driver let Lily use his phone to call her family, who then arrived at the station. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital and stayed there for a few days. Brown said she had internal injuries and road rash from being pushed out of the car.

"At many points during the attack, we could have had a much different phone call. I try not to get emotional, because the possibility that Lily is not here anymore was very real," said Brown.

Because the assault occurred in Reno, officers from that department were dispatched to Azle, police said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Reno Police Department said, "When Reno officers arrived, they met with the juvenile victim who told them they had been assaulted. The juvenile victim had been hit, choked, thrown from a moving vehicle, and reported their phone had been taken by the suspect."

The department added, "The juvenile victim was able to identify their attacker as a person with whom they had a dating relationship."

Police said the suspect, a minor, was arrested May 6 at his home and taken to a juvenile detention facility. His name will not be released.

He is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; assault, family violence, impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated assault, family violence, causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Police said additional charges and arrests are possible.

Brown said there were four other teens in the vehicle and at least one person recorded the assault.

"This was premeditated; it was planned. There's a video. You hear multiple people, you hear a girl laughing in the background, like it's funny that this was happening," said Brown.

The family hopes others involved will face charges too.

"Our biggest thing is, we really hope to work closely with the DA to ensure that the kids involved understand the severity of this," said Brown. "We're dealing with older minors, but minors nonetheless, and a lot of times that ends up with a slap on the wrist. We just want to make sure that it's taken seriously."

Brown said they are thankful for law enforcement, and the investigation is ongoing.

With Azle and Reno being small communities, Brown said it has made recovery even harder for her niece.

"Everybody in town knew before the next day. Kids were coming home from school, giving their parents all of the details. The video was going around," said Brown. "Unfortunately, she lives right across the street from her attacker, and so, I mean, that's how small it is."

Brown said Lily hasn’t been able to sleep and is experiencing anxiety attacks.

"She's doing as good as you could expect, being 10 days out from the attack and still kind of processing, like, the nature of it and how serious it was. And this was somebody she never thought would do that to her, you know, and at 16, you never really think you're going to be brutally attacked in that way," said Brown.

The family is now anticipating medical expenses and has set up a GoFundMe.