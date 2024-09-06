Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 5-7, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 5-7, 2024.

2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 1, Aug. 29-31: Scores

Week 2, Sept. 5-7: Rankings | Scores

THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A

Alvin 21, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Austin Akins 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 29

Austin Bowie 37, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28

Byron Nelson 32, Lewisville 28

Cypress Springs 35, Alief Taylor 6

Edinburg Economedes 49, Brownsville Porter 0

Edinburg North 34, Brownsville Rivera 3

Fort Bend Clements 33, Houston Westside 28

Garland Rowlett 27, Royse City 20

Houston Bellaire 31, Pasadena South Houston 14

Houston Langham Creek 40, Jersey Village 16

Houston Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15

Houston Stratford 66, Conroe Oak Ridge 28

Katy Seven Lakes 14, Richmond Foster 10

Keller 34, Arlington Bowie 28

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Manor 14

Laredo Nixon 21, Laredo Johnson 16

SA Northside Brandeis 24, Sotomayor 3

Tomball Memorial 52, Cypress Creek 27

Waco 20, Corsicana 6



CLASS 5A

Amarillo Palo Duro 12, Amarillo Caprock 0

Canutillo 29, EP Montwood 0

Carrollton Smith 35, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, CC Carroll 17

Dallas Adamson 55, FW Carter-Riverside 8

Dallas Sunset 40, Dallas Spruce 6

Denton 28, FW Eastern Hills 6

Denton Ryan 28, Mansfield Timberview 0

EP Bowie 21, EP Jefferson 7

EP Hanks 38, EP Americas 37

Frisco Lebanon Trail 36, Frisco Independence 21

FW Arlington Heights 41, Dallas Pinkston 24

Humble Kingwood Park 28, La Porte 21

Katy Paetow 18, Spring Dekaney 12

Leander 42, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

Lewisville The Colony 36, Frisco Wakeland 35, OT

Lubbock 31, Big Spring 20

Pflugerville 47, Buda Hays 7

PSJA Memorial 36, McAllen 28

PSJA Southwest 35, Pharr Valley View 31

SA Burbank 31, SA Veterans Memorial 24

Sharyland Pioneer 21, Rio Grande City 14

Waller 14, Grand Oaks 7

West Mesquite 49, Mesquite Poteet 14

Willis 40, Klein Collins 7



CLASS 4A

Boerne 28, Laredo United 21

Dallas Roosevelt 34, Dallas Jefferson 10

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 56, FW North Side 12

FW Dunbar 14, FW Wyatt 13

Melissa 52, Frisco 13

Orange Grove 27, Beeville Jones 0

Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24, OT

Progreso 48, Riviera Kaufer 0



CLASS 3A

Anahuac 22, Woodville 20

Holliday 49, Muenster 35

Santa Rosa 54, Pettus 13

Tatum 34, Daingerfield 14



CLASS 2A

Beckville 28, Joaquin 24

Overton 40, Price Carlisle 10

Pineland West Sabine 68, Tenaha 21

Santa Maria 42, Bruni 0

Santo 47, Valley View 0



CLASS 1A

Amherst 54, Lubbock Christ The King 6

Anton 57, Welch Dawson 12

Bluff Dale 32, Brookesmith 20

Cherokee 51, Leakey 6

Lometa 72, Blum 34

Lorenzo 57, Guthrie 51

Savoy 38, Ladonia Fannindel 13

Sidney 26, Eden 25

Three Way 56, Weatherford Grace Christian 0

Vernon Northside 32, Silverton 31

White Deer 76, Lefors 36



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Pantego Christian 40, DASCHE 8

Flower Mound Coram Deo 48, FW Temple Christian 24

SA Sunnybrook 46, Somerset Academy Brooks 7



OTHER

Austin 35, Round Rock Westwood 34

Frisco Emerson 21, Frisco Reedy 13

Fulshear 49, Fort Bend Ridge Point 41

Killeen Chaparral 54, Manor New Tech 0

Lake Belton 41, Round Rock McNeil 28

Prosper Rock Hill 43, Sherman 7

Randle 61, Alief Elsik 14

San Antonio Harlan 31, SA Madison 23

Saratoga West Hardin def. KIPP Generations , forfeit

West Plains 63, Clint Horizon 14

Wisdom 37, Houston Milby 33



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Milford vs. Lucas Christian, ppd.

FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after games are played on Friday.

SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores will be updated after games are played on Saturday.