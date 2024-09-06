Big Game Friday: Texas high school football scores, Sept. 5-7, 2024

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 5-7, 2024.
2024 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
THURSDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
CLASS 6A
Alvin 21, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Austin Akins 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 29
Austin Bowie 37, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28
Byron Nelson 32, Lewisville 28
Cypress Springs 35, Alief Taylor 6
Edinburg Economedes 49, Brownsville Porter 0
Edinburg North 34, Brownsville Rivera 3
Fort Bend Clements 33, Houston Westside 28
Garland Rowlett 27, Royse City 20
Houston Bellaire 31, Pasadena South Houston 14
Houston Langham Creek 40, Jersey Village 16
Houston Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15
Houston Stratford 66, Conroe Oak Ridge 28
Katy Seven Lakes 14, Richmond Foster 10
Keller 34, Arlington Bowie 28
Killeen Harker Heights 38, Manor 14
Laredo Nixon 21, Laredo Johnson 16
SA Northside Brandeis 24, Sotomayor 3
Tomball Memorial 52, Cypress Creek 27
Waco 20, Corsicana 6
CLASS 5A
Amarillo Palo Duro 12, Amarillo Caprock 0
Canutillo 29, EP Montwood 0
Carrollton Smith 35, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, CC Carroll 17
Dallas Adamson 55, FW Carter-Riverside 8
Dallas Sunset 40, Dallas Spruce 6
Denton 28, FW Eastern Hills 6
Denton Ryan 28, Mansfield Timberview 0
EP Bowie 21, EP Jefferson 7
EP Hanks 38, EP Americas 37
Frisco Lebanon Trail 36, Frisco Independence 21
FW Arlington Heights 41, Dallas Pinkston 24
Humble Kingwood Park 28, La Porte 21
Katy Paetow 18, Spring Dekaney 12
Leander 42, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
Lewisville The Colony 36, Frisco Wakeland 35, OT
Lubbock 31, Big Spring 20
Pflugerville 47, Buda Hays 7
PSJA Memorial 36, McAllen 28
PSJA Southwest 35, Pharr Valley View 31
SA Burbank 31, SA Veterans Memorial 24
Sharyland Pioneer 21, Rio Grande City 14
Waller 14, Grand Oaks 7
West Mesquite 49, Mesquite Poteet 14
Willis 40, Klein Collins 7
CLASS 4A
Boerne 28, Laredo United 21
Dallas Roosevelt 34, Dallas Jefferson 10
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 56, FW North Side 12
FW Dunbar 14, FW Wyatt 13
Melissa 52, Frisco 13
Orange Grove 27, Beeville Jones 0
Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24, OT
Progreso 48, Riviera Kaufer 0
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 22, Woodville 20
Holliday 49, Muenster 35
Santa Rosa 54, Pettus 13
Tatum 34, Daingerfield 14
CLASS 2A
Beckville 28, Joaquin 24
Overton 40, Price Carlisle 10
Pineland West Sabine 68, Tenaha 21
Santa Maria 42, Bruni 0
Santo 47, Valley View 0
CLASS 1A
Amherst 54, Lubbock Christ The King 6
Anton 57, Welch Dawson 12
Bluff Dale 32, Brookesmith 20
Cherokee 51, Leakey 6
Lometa 72, Blum 34
Lorenzo 57, Guthrie 51
Savoy 38, Ladonia Fannindel 13
Sidney 26, Eden 25
Three Way 56, Weatherford Grace Christian 0
Vernon Northside 32, Silverton 31
White Deer 76, Lefors 36
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Pantego Christian 40, DASCHE 8
Flower Mound Coram Deo 48, FW Temple Christian 24
SA Sunnybrook 46, Somerset Academy Brooks 7
OTHER
Austin 35, Round Rock Westwood 34
Frisco Emerson 21, Frisco Reedy 13
Fulshear 49, Fort Bend Ridge Point 41
Killeen Chaparral 54, Manor New Tech 0
Lake Belton 41, Round Rock McNeil 28
Prosper Rock Hill 43, Sherman 7
Randle 61, Alief Elsik 14
San Antonio Harlan 31, SA Madison 23
Saratoga West Hardin def. KIPP Generations , forfeit
West Plains 63, Clint Horizon 14
Wisdom 37, Houston Milby 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Milford vs. Lucas Christian, ppd.
FRIDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be updated after games are played on Friday.
SATURDAY TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Scores will be updated after games are played on Saturday.
INSIDE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Inside High School Sports airs every Sunday at 10 a.m. on NBC 5.